The participants from Malaysia at ZTE in Shenzhen, China, are embarking on the "Navigating the Digital Frontier for Smart Government" program

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 15 July 2024 - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, in partnership with Multimedia University (MMU), is excited to announce the launch of program called "Navigating the Digital Frontier for Smart Government", an upskilling program designed with specialized industry attachment to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge crucial for navigating the digital age. These participants are under the sponsorship of the Public Service Department of Malaysia.

The program spans two phases. The first phase includes a rigorous one-month preparation session at MMU, featuring intensive coursework and practical exercises focused on AI, digital transformation, and cybersecurity. This phase will establish a solid foundation in digital technologies and their applications in governance.

Following this preparatory phase, participants will embark on a transformative five-month industry attachment in China, facilitated by ZTE and MMU Subject Matter Experts. This segment includes workshops, case studies, and field visits, emphasizing cutting-edge digital innovations such as AI, smart city initiatives, and cybersecurity.

Prof. Dato' Dr. Mazliham Mohd Su'ud, President of Multimedia University, said, "MMU is honored to collaborate on this program, aligning with the prime minister's vision to invest in local talent development for specialized overseas courses instead of spending billions of ringgits allocated to consultant agencies. This initiative offers invaluable hands-on experience and knowledge-sharing opportunities with leading technology firms in China."

Ge Yuqiao, Managing Director of ZTE Malaysia, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with MMU to deliver this transformative program underscores our commitment to capacity building and long-term engagement with Malaysia. We believe this initiative will cultivate digital leaders capable of leveraging technology for the public sector's benefit."

This collaboration between ZTE and MMU aims to foster innovation and excellence in digital education, bridging academic expertise with industry insights to cultivate leaders proficient in harnessing digital technologies for Malaysia's public sector. The program started in May 2024 and is targeted to end in November 2024.