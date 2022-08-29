ZTE : and industry partners unveil innovations at 5G-Advanced Summit

29 August 2022, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has held the 5G-Advanced Industry Development Summit in Beijing, to share 5G-Advanced technology innovations and achievements with its industry partnersincluding China Mobile, Qualcomm, Sky Limit Entertainment, China Transport Telecommunications & Information Group, China Huaneng Group, China Coal Information Technology, Ansteel Group and so on.

ZTE has made some solid progress driving technology innovation and network evolution forward, proposing a systemic framework dubbed as "1+2+3" meaning one set of foundational technologies, two "genes" and three domains of evolution targets including extension, enhancement and efficiency. The exciting advances of technologies such as Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS) and the latest generation of Radio Composer can help deliver much improved user experiences for a variety of enhanced and new services, over much greener and more capable cellular networks with better sustainability both for the businesses and the environment.

Ding Haiyu, Vice Dean of China Mobile Research Institute, delivered a keynote speech "Accelerating the 5G-Advanced Industry and Deepening the Digital and Intelligent Transformation of the Society" at the conference. China Mobile is committed to building the largest 5G quality network in the world, facilitating the digital transformation of the economy and society, helping push 5G technology and standardization forward, and nurturing ecosystems of the industry. China Mobile stressed ten key technologies in three main domains, including outstanding network, smart simplicity and high-efficiency greenness of 5G-Advanced. The main progress and achievements that Ding Haiyu shared included 5G+XR, space-sky-terrestrial integration, cloud-network-compute-application integration, energy saving, etc. China Mobile will also continue working with the partners to push infrastructure upgrade and collaborated industry innovation so as to create a more sustainable future with 5G-Advanced technologies.

"With the help of foundational technologies and artificial intelligence, 5G network performance and efficiency can be further enhanced and more and more new use cases can be further developed" said Bai Yanmin, Vice President of ZTE and General Manager of RAN products.

During his speech, Mr. Bai Yanmin showed various achievements, including the field trial of the intent-driven and computing power orchestration of the Radio Composer 2.0, 1.4 Gbps uplink throughput and end-to-end latency less than 4 ms by a single carrier with a sub-band full-duplex prototype verification, and dynamic RIS (Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface) beam coordination with base station to improve network coverage and user experiences, and the perfect bit/watt curve for green networks.

At this summit, ZTE, Qualcomm, and Beijing Sky Limit Entertainment, together with China Mobile Research Institute, signed the MOU on Innovation and Cooperation for Metaverse. This MOU aims to push XR innovation and commercialization forward, so as to improve the efficient adaptation between wireless networks and business development, and to make the industry chain development more sustainable.

5G has become a new engine for industrial digital transformation. At this conference, Deng Wei, Deputy Director of the Institute of Wireless and Terminal Technology of China Mobile Research Institute, hosted the release ceremony of the "World First 5G NTN Technology Field Trial", and shared the joint efforts of China Mobile R&D Institute, ZTE, CTTIC, and Beijing Mobile, to achieve satellite-based 5G NTN communication. He also presented the results with four places in the field.

China Mobile and ZTE have developed great capabilities in 5G industrial cloud base stations for its capacity enhancement and commercialization. At this conference, the showcase of the 5G industry cloud base stations 1.0 enhancement capability further unleashed both parties' solid technology innovation and implementation in the 5G industrial field.

5G empowers the digital transformation of heavy industries like the coal mining and steelmaking industries. Wang Fuqiao (Chief Expert of the Clean Energy R&D Institute of China Huaneng Group), Huang Shaojie, (Chief Expert of China Mining Information Technology Company and manager of the Coal Application Division of CCIT), and Deputy Dean of Beijing Research Institute of Ansteel Group, introduced the collaboration cases and achievements at this conference as partners.

At the end of the conference, a round-table forum focusing on "5G-A-driven ecosystem development" was held by Liu Qicheng, the Chief Editor of the Communications World. Authorities such as Hu Nan, Deputy Director of the Wireless and Technology R&D Institute of China Mobile, Wang Xinhui, ZTE Vice President and head of wireless standards and industrial relations, Gao Lu, Technical Director of the Qualcomm China Standardization Team, and Yang Guang, Director of Strategy Analytics SPG, discussed and shared views on the industry expectations, progress and objectives of 5G-A, and new opportunities and challenges in the meta-universe. They all agree that 5G-Advanced is not only evolution of communications technologies, but a key driving force for new consumption, new businesses, and new use cases, to help digital transformation of the industries and our society.