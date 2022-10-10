ZTE : collaborates with AIS to fuel up 5G-Advanced through A-Z center in Thailand

From ZTE's perspective, the technical framework of 5G-Advanced evolution can be summarized as "1+2+3". "1" represents the underlying support, namely chips, algorithms and architecture; "2" represents the double-chain genes, namely intelligence and security; "3", also referred as the "3E"represents the three directions, namely capability enhancement, efficiency improvement, boundary expansion.

In terms of capability enhancement, 5G-Advanced needs to achieve a 10-fold increase in throughput with wider spectrum, more efficient air interface, and more coordinated networking. Also, it needs to enhance the coverage of the existing network, extend the coverage of sky, space and ground, and classify the connected things.

In terms of efficiency improvement, 5G-Advanced needs to be integrated deeply with AI, continue to optimize power supply and consumption, and explore the excellent Bit-Watt curve. At the equipment level, ZTE has launched the industry's first "zero-carbon" AAU, achieving nearly zero power consumption when there is no traffic. At the site level, the zero-carbon site can be realized by introducing clean energy and additional photoelectric in all-scenario sites. At the network level, based on the intrinsic intelligence of base stations, real-time energy-saving strategies are formulated to achieve optimal energy efficiency for the entire network.

Regarding boundary expansion, 5G-Advanced has expanded from the current industrial digitization trend to more new services and business models. As an example, XR's immersive experiences allow the users to reach out to the metaverse; the internet of vehicles makes the automotive industry smarter; with the integration of communication and perception, 5G can superimpose a perception of "radar" on communication functions. This opens up new possibilities for security at low altitudes and vehicle-road coordination.

To support the further evolution of 5G-Advanced and meet the requirements from Thailand, ZTE has released a series of RAN products: the next-generation Sub-6GHz TDD Massive MIMO AAU, which reduces power consumption by 25% compared with the previous generation; the next-generation FDD 3G/4G/5G multi-mode Massive MIMO AAU to improve the user experiences by 100%; and the next-generation mmWave AAU supporting 1.2GHz bandwidth, which can increase data throughput by 50%. These products will be verified in the A-Z center and will be widely adopted in the network of AIS.