ZTE debuts Nebula Telecom Large Model at TM Forum DTW24 Summit

Comprehensive Intelligent Computing Solutions promote an open, decoupled, and innovative intelligent computing ecosystem
Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 June 2024 - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has participated in the TM Forum DTW24 Summit held in Copenhagen. ZTE showcased its comprehensive intelligent network solutions, engaged in discussions with telecom leaders and experts worldwide, and demonstrated its commitment to advancing the telecom industry's digital transformation.
ZTE's uSmartNet systematic intelligent network solution is value-driven and user-centric, fostering network closed-loops that adapt to business needs and providing precise marketing capabilities to support commercial operations. It fully supports operators in achieving L4 intelligent networks, facilitating technological development and future cooperation with global operator partners, helping them gain a competitive edge in the 5G/5G-Advanced era.
At this summit, ZTE's Nebula Telecom Large Model made its international debut. It is built with an intelligent autonomous iteration system that collaborates with multiple agents-both large and small models, human and machine-to handle tasks across diverse scenarios. This architecture includes a data platform, apps, and native intelligence. The solution aims to gradually replace older systems, evolving towards a flexible and modular deployment, operation, and maintenance system. The large model empowers precise prediction, intelligent decision-making, and cross-domain, cross-vendor closed-loops, accelerating the evolution of advanced intelligent networks.
Additionally, ZTE showcased comprehensive intelligent computing solutions and products including modular data centers for the AI era, DCI, a full series of servers and storage, AI terminals, and cloud computers. This demonstrates ZTE's commitment to creating a leading intelligent computing ecosystem through openness, decoupling, and independent innovation.
TM Forum is the world's largest standards organization of telecom operation and management in industry with over 800 members across 180 countries, including the world's top ten operators. TM Forum focuses on the globalization of digital business, promoting the digital transformation of telecom operations, and enhancing business efficiency in the information and communication industries.
