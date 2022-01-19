ZTE helps China Unicom complete China's first automatic provisioning of multi-protocol cross-vendor services in existing ON

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has worked together with China Unicom to complete the country's first automatic provisioning of multi-protocol cross-vendor management & control system and multi-scenario end-to-end services in the existing network of China Unicom.

This test has verified the automatic service deployment and interface openness of ZTE's intelligent management and control system ZENIC ONE, and put the interoperability and disaggregation of multi-vendor devices in the ON (Optical Network) into practice. This greatly boosts the ON integration of the operator and lays a strong foundation for the automation of its enterprise networks.

As the ON gradually expands, China Unicom aims to achieve ON integration by implementing automatic end-to-end cross-vendor service creation in its existing network to deliver better services for its enterprise customers, in which the following key technologies are necessary:

Interoperability of multi-vendor ON devices via the standard OTUk NNI (Optical Channel Transport Unit k Network-to-Network Interface).

Design, development and deployment of a collaborative system with a hierarchical architecture.

Management and coordination of the management and control systems from various vendors, which supports orchestration, scheduling and provisioning of both inter-province and