ZTE helps PTCL launch 4K STB powered by Android TV™

Islamabad, Pakistan, 28 June 2024 - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has assisted the Pakistani operator PTCL in introducing the B866V2F Set Top Box (STB) powered by Android TV under the brand name SHOQ TV Box to transform the TV viewing experience and upgrade the news and entertainment offerings. The device offers 200 live television channels, including 60 channels in HD, and 15,000 hours of on-demand content to deliver an enriched viewing experience.

The B866V2F powered by Android TV is a new-generation 4K IPTV/OTT STB featuring a high-performance quad-core 64-bit chip solution to ensure efficient video stream decoding and speedy instruction processing. It offers access to a wealth of Google apps and features, such as Google Assistant, YouTube, Google Play and many more.

Representatives from ZTE and PTCL attended the unveiling of the new product in Islamabad. Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, "As we unveil SHOQ TV, I want to emphasize that we are not just introducing a product but ushering in a new era of entertainment empowerment. With SHOQ TV, we put the power of choice back into the hands of our customers by offering a seamless blend of innovation, convenience, and immersive viewing experiences. I would like to express my utmost gratitude to Google and ZTE for making this possible. SHOQ TV marks a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionizing the way Pakistanis watch TV, and we are excited to lead the charge into a future where entertainment knows no bounds."

Li Guowen, CEO of ZTE Pakistan, noted, "We are proud of our over 25 years' partnership with PTCL Group. The unveiling of the B866V2F STB powered by Android TV underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering innovative technological solutions. Thanks to PTCL Group's trust, we will continue to provide the latest solutions and products, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership."

As a world-leading provider of home media terminals, ZTE is dedicated to the development and application of high-quality products. To date, ZTE's STBs have been successfully deployed for commercial use in over 45 countries, partnering with more than 150 operators worldwide.

Moving forward, ZTE will further strengthen partnerships with global customers, continue to deliver superior products and services, and focus on building high-quality home terminals. The company aims to create a better future of smart homes.

*Google, Google Play, YouTube and Android TV are trademarks of Google LLC.