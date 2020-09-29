Log in
ZTE : launches industry's first 5G NR broadcast service

09/29/2020

29 September 2020, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has launched the industry's first broadcast service based on the 5G NR physical layer technology at Ultra High Definition Video (Beijing) Production Technology Collaboration Center, realizing end-to-end 5G HD video broadcast service on 700MHz spectrum.

Based on 5G NR broadcast, multiple terminal users can simultaneously receive 5G radio broadcast signals with one set of radio resources, and the number of users is not limited. The HD video broadcast service will promote the standardization of broadcast/multicast services, integrating media with 5G.

The end-to-end broadcast service is implemented on 30MHz 700M spectrum, with the connection of 5G core network and the video server as broadcasting media input. The broadcast video program can transmit multiple channels of 1080P HD videos/4K HD videos.

Moreover, the broadcast service has adopted the 'Free to Air' mode, so that all 700M terminals supporting broadcast functions can receive synchronized 5G NR broadcast videos, without occupying more air interface resources as the number of accessed users increases.

ZTE has always been supporting the commercialization and industry ecosystem expansion of 700M NR, in terms of products, solutions and applications, and accelerating the commercial deployments of the world's first low-frequency 5G standard in China. Moving forward, ZTE will continue to actively participate in the development of broadcast service and explore sustainable business models.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. The company has been committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 09:14:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 102 B 15 015 M 15 015 M
Net income 2020 5 225 M 766 M 766 M
Net cash 2020 6 687 M 980 M 980 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 1,01%
Capitalization 137 B 20 176 M 20 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 70 066
Free-Float 68,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 42,50 CNY
Last Close Price 32,59 CNY
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jun Feng Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-7.91%20 176
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-18.41%162 775
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-27.31%38 357
ERICSSON AB17.07%34 957
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-2.80%26 147
NOKIA OYJ-1.64%21 201
