ZTE : launches industry's first 5G NR broadcast service

29 September 2020, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has launched the industry's first broadcast service based on the 5G NR physical layer technology at Ultra High Definition Video (Beijing) Production Technology Collaboration Center, realizing end-to-end 5G HD video broadcast service on 700MHz spectrum.

Based on 5G NR broadcast, multiple terminal users can simultaneously receive 5G radio broadcast signals with one set of radio resources, and the number of users is not limited. The HD video broadcast service will promote the standardization of broadcast/multicast services, integrating media with 5G.

The end-to-end broadcast service is implemented on 30MHz 700M spectrum, with the connection of 5G core network and the video server as broadcasting media input. The broadcast video program can transmit multiple channels of 1080P HD videos/4K HD videos.

Moreover, the broadcast service has adopted the 'Free to Air' mode, so that all 700M terminals supporting broadcast functions can receive synchronized 5G NR broadcast videos, without occupying more air interface resources as the number of accessed users increases.

ZTE has always been supporting the commercialization and industry ecosystem expansion of 700M NR, in terms of products, solutions and applications, and accelerating the commercial deployments of the world's first low-frequency 5G standard in China. Moving forward, ZTE will continue to actively participate in the development of broadcast service and explore sustainable business models.

