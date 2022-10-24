Advanced search
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
22.02 CNY   -0.09%
10/21Zte : AIS and ZTE to jointly build autonomous network with uSmartNet in Thailand
PU
10/20Zte : unveils new broadband solutions and products at Network X 2022
PU
10/17Nokia's Canada expansion an effort to diversify away from Huawei, some experts say
AQ
ZTE : launches new-generation TV stick

10/24/2022 | 05:00am EDT
As ZTE's latest portable home media terminal, the TV stick is in a small size and supports plug-and-play. It offers access to a wide range of movies and TV resources on the internet as well as massive TV applications, enabling operators to develop services rapidly and enhance customer stickiness.

The TV stick is ZTE's new-generation 4K set-top box (STB) powered by Android TV. Equipped with the latest Amlogic SoC featuring high performance and low power consumption, it adopts the quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 architecture and has a great processing capability of up to 16500 DMIPS. It supports H.265, AV1 and VP9 decoding, and the HDMI 2.1 interface.

This plug-and-play product provides a USB Type-C interface for connection to the power supply. Moreover, with built-in mainstream content like Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ as well as 4K output, the STB allows end users to enjoy UHD viewing experiences, which greatly improves customer satisfaction. Meanwhile, relying on massive applications and numerous media resources, it provides operators with a complete service operation environment, promoting the growth of OTT services.

As a world-leading provider of home media terminals, ZTE has been committed to the high-quality product R&D and application. To date, ZTE's STBs have been commercially deployed by more than 140 operators in over 45 countries around the world. Moving forward, ZTE will keep enhancing cooperation with global operators to explore new products, produce high-quality home media terminals, and bring a bright future to the smart home.

ZTE Corporation published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 17 784 M 17 784 M
Net income 2022 8 427 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
Net cash 2022 13 762 M 1 901 M 1 901 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 97 925 M 13 525 M 13 525 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 73 191
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22,02 CNY
Average target price 34,67 CNY
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Junshi Xie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-34.27%13 525
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-32.46%175 735
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.68%37 779
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-23.12%33 629
NOKIA OYJ-22.74%23 678
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-28.94%23 234