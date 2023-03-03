Advanced search
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
32.59 CNY   -0.97%
ZTE : makes its mark with a portfolio of green solutions at MWC 2023

03/03/2023 | 04:19am EST
Barcelona, Spain, 3 March 2023 - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, with the theme of "Shaping Digital Innovation", has showcased an extensive lineup of simplified, highly efficient and energy-saving green solutions at MWC 2023.

The company, focusing on business and social values, has shared its in-depth insights on the hot topics like green ICT, digital full connectivity and integration of real data with new scenarios, together with global operators, industry partners, and experts from the industry and academia, with great commitment to building a minimalist, efficient, green, and low-carbon telecommunication networks.

At the "green island" of ZTE at MWC 2023, ZTE's core energy-saving solution and products for ICT infrastructure such as wireless sites and data centers became one of the brilliant highlights of the event.

ZTE's end-to-end green solution for wireless sites helps save energy throughout the entire process of energy generation, use and storage process. With smart photovoltaic technology (sPV), GaN technology, PowerPilot energy-saving solution, SmartLi smart lithium battery as well as smart peak load shifting solution, ZTE's end-to-end green solution enables the networks to realize energy saving, green, and low carbon.

To date, ZTE's PowerPilot energy-saving solution has been deployed by more than 900,000 sites across the globe, saving 1 billion kWh electricity every year. The company's SmartLi intelligent lithium battery fully protects existing assets and effectively reduces TCOs through "intelligent mixing, intelligent parallel operation, intelligent boosting, intelligent anti-theft, and intelligent O&M". In 2022, ZTE shipped 320,000 sets of smart lithium batteries on global basis, and has become one of the top suppliers in the energy storage market.

For data centers, ZTE has launched solutions and products for pre-fabricated high-power power modules, liquid cooling, and intelligent AI management this year to build a "new-generation data center" to provide customers with one-stop services. The comprehensive use of high-power pre-fabricated power modules, indirect evaporative cooling, full-link cold plate liquid cooling and intelligent AI management technologies enables the PUE of the data center to be as low as 1.15.

At the data center side, ZTE has achieved a large-scale breakthrough in domestic operators and Internet market. Meanwhile, the company has successfully provided customized solutions for customers in the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh and other countries.

To date, ZTE has more than 380 successful data center cases globally, and has secured over 50 domestic and foreign awards.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at Mobile World Congress 2023, or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc23.html

ABOUT ZTE:

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

FOLLOW US:

Facebook www.facebook.com/ZTECorp

Twitter www.twitter.com/ZTEPress

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/zte

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation

Communications

Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

Attachments

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 09:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
