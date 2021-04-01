ZTE : Releases Distributed Precise Cloud White Paper

Release Date：2021-04-02 Author：ZTE Click：3

2 April 2021, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released the Distributed Precise Cloud White Paper, which aims to explore more feasible cloud infrastructure solution to meet differentiated user requirements in various industries.

According to the white paper, telecom cloud, with the rapid development of 5G and edge computing technologies, has gradually evolved into a distributed cloud architecture of 'edge + core'. The architecture can be flexibly deployed in industrial parks and business buildings to provide network services of ultra-high bandwidth and ultra-low latency.

Based on the various requirements of industry customers, flexible network adaptation capability has become one of the key points to build an industry cloud. Operators need to precisely focus on application scenarios and provide differentiated solutions. In addition, they also need to provide a low-cost trial and error mode to reduce the threshold of start-up.

Under these circumstances, ZTE has proposed the concept of distributed precise cloud. On one hand, ZTE concentrates on the separated structure of telecoms network and provides adaptive IaaS resource services, based on service features and environmental conditions in different network locations. This has realized integrated supply and O&M for resources in the whole network, so that resources can be scheduled on demand and efficiently used.

On the other hand, focusing on the key requirements of industry scenarios, ZTE has built the service-based PaaS technology stack with a unified architecture. And it has been widely applied in the industry, helping implement quick selection and streamline deployment in accordance with scenarios. Besides, ZTE has built customized self-service platforms for industry users, further meeting the transformation and innovative requirements of different industries.

ZTE is a world-leading provider of integrated communications solutions. The company has been committed to providing innovative technologies and product solutions for operators and enterprise customers in more than 160 countries and regions.

Click the link to download the white paper:

https://res-www.zte.com.cn/mediares/zte/Files/PDF/white_book/202104011441.pdf