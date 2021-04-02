Log in
ZTE : Secures China Mobile's New SPN Centralized Procurement

04/02/2021 | 04:40am EDT
Release Date：2021-04-02 Author：ZTE Click：1

Winning the largest share in China's 11 provinces in China Mobile's bidding of new SPN project centralized procurement 2021-2022

2 April 2021, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has secured the largest share in China's 11 provinces in China Mobile's bidding of new SPN project centralized procurement 2021-2022, and been selected in all 26 provinces by China Mobile, ranking second in the overall market share.

SPN is a technology system proposed by China Mobile for 5G transport based on Ethernet. By now China Moible has deployed over 200,000 devices in its SPN network. ZTE has been deeply cooperating with China Mobile, and conducting long-term investment and continuous innovation on core technologies in the SPN field to remain its industry-leading position, which is embodied in the following four aspects:


Standard promoter
ZTE assists China Mobile in promoting enterprise and international standardization. Among the approved MTN (Metro Transport Network) standards, ZTE has got two seats of Editor, and has made great contributions to MTN key technology standardization together with China Mobile.

Technology innovator
ZTE, together with China Mobile, has been working on innovations in key technologies such as SPN small-granularity, end-to-end slicing application, Inband OAM network visualization and intelligent time network. They have completed the industry's first small-granularity hard slicing solution verification and the pilot test in China Mobile's existing network, and also built some excellent sample projects.

Delivery guarantor
Relying on its mature supply chain and network service team, ZTE has delivered many large-scale network projects rapidly in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. Its convenient and efficient service provisioning improves deployment efficiency by 70% and greatly cuts network provisioning costs.

Application pioneer
To explore new 5G applications, ZTE works together with China Mobile in electric power, smart factories, and digital mines to establish demonstration projects and develop new markets in the toB industry.

ZTE will be committed to 5G transport network construction to offer ultimate user experience and transmission efficiency. Moving forward, the company will team up with China Mobile to drive the in-depth integration of 5G and various social fields and accelerate their steps towards the IoT (Internet of Things) era.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 08:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
