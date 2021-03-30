ZTE : U.S. FCC commissioner urges tougher steps on Chinese network equipment

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Federal Communications
Commissioner Brendan Carr on Tuesday called for new steps to
ensure Huawei Technologies and ZTE equipment is
barred from U.S. telecommunications networks and ensure no
electronic devices produced with forced labor enter the United
States.
The FCC last year adopted rules requiring U.S. telecom
carriers to remove and replace equipment produced by Huawei or
ZTE if purchased using an $8.3 billion government fund, but
carriers could still purchase equipment from the Chinese
companies with private funds.
Carr, a Republican, called for closing the "glaring loophole
... It makes no sense to allow that exact same equipment to get
purchased and inserted into our communication network as long as
federal dollars are not involved."
Huawei said in a statement that "extending the FCC's
evaluation and approval process to prohibit equipment that is
already accredited by the FCC is misguided and costly to
American companies."
It said blocking equipment based on where it was assembled
is "discriminatory and will do nothing to protect the integrity
of U.S. communications networks or supply chains."
Carr also said the FCC could do more to address China's
abuses of ethnic and religious minorities, especially against
Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.
He said the agency's equipment authorization rules should be
updated to require companies that procure devices or components
from Xinjiang "meet a heightened burden to ensure that their
supply chain does not rely on any forced labor," Carr said.
Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel "has long
advocated for reforming the equipment authorization process to
better ensure security in new network devices and is pleased to
see growing support for this idea," an agency spokesman said,
adding that "the FCC is already working on addressing many of
the issues Commissioner Carr spoke about."
Earlier this month, the FCC designated five Chinese
companies as threats to national security under a 2019 law aimed
at protecting U.S. communications networks: Huawei and ZTE, as
well as Hytera Communications Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital
Technology Co and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.
The FCC in December finalized rules requiring carriers with
ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment.
U.S. lawmakers have approved $1.9 billion to fund replacements.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Chris Reese, Sonya Hepinstall and Richard Pullin)