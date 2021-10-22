Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. ZTE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZTE obtains ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certificate in human resource management

10/22/2021 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

22 October 2021, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763. HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that its human resource management activities have successfully passed the review by the British Standards Institute (BSI) and the company has obtained the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 PIMS (Privacy Information Management System) certificate in human resource management.

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is currently one of the most authoritative privacy protection standards across the globe. Aiming to help organizations effectively protect and process the collected personal information, the standard provides strong support for organizations to meet the requirements of China's Personal Information Protection Law, the EU General Data Protection Regulation, as well as the data protection laws and regulations of other countries and regions.

The scope of this certification covers the human resource management activities in the charge of the Human Resources Dept. of ZTE Corporation, which include recruitment and allocation, compensation and benefits, cadre management, corporate culture, employee relations as well as multiple business fields such as the privacy protection for the human resource information system, application of laws and regulations, corporate information security, physical area security, and procurement management.

The ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certificate epitomizes the recognition of ZTE's employee privacy protection efforts by international authorities, and the achievements made by the Human Resources Dept. of ZTE Corporation in the building and operation of the personal privacy management system.

"In human resource management activities, the Human Resources Dept. of ZTE Corporation needs to process a large amount of employee personal information. ZTE attaches much importance to employees' personal rights and protect employee privacy," said Mr. Gu Junying, Executive Vice President of ZTE. "The company has incorporated external laws and regulations into the systems and rules of corporate governance, and formulated implementable management measures in accordance with the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27701:2019. These systems and rules as well as management measures have been integrated into human resource management activities through digital tools, ensuring the security and credibility of employee information processing, and the legitimacy and compliance of process management."

Mr. Lin Jin, Managing Director of BSI Asia Pacific, said: "On behalf of BSI Group, I would like to congratulate ZTE's human resources management for successfully passing the audit and obtaining the ISO/IEC 27701 privacy information management system certification. The acquisition of the ISO certificate indicates that ZTE Corporation has become the first company in the world to obtain the ISO 27701 certificate in the field of internal human resources management."

"The construction of the human resources personal information protection system has achieved landmark results. It is an important manifestation of the company's protection of private information, respect for the rights and interests of employees, and fulfillment of employers' responsibilities," added Mr. Lin Jin. "In the future, BSI will continue to support the establishment of ZTE's excellent compliance system. We look forward to ZTE's continuous promotion of human resources data protection capabilities, and provide benchmarking demonstrations and valuable experience for the entire industry and various companies' data compliance work."

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to position itself as a world-class and industry-leading company in personal data protection compliance, improve end-to-end risk management and control, and optimize system management and operation, expecting to further enhance effective system management and control, promote the employer brand, build trust, and shape the company image of "employee privacy defender".

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZTE CORPORATION
10/21ZTE : Wins the Excellent Solution Case Award for Its iCube Cloud Network Integrated Soluti..
PU
10/21ZTE : 5G Smart High-Speed Railway Vehicle-to-Ground Communication Recognized as Best Techn..
PU
10/20ZTE : Raises $391 Million From Sale of 71-Day Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
10/20ZTE : Senators urge FCC to address surveillance threats to U.S. telecom networks
RE
10/19U.S. FCC commissioner wants new restrictions review for Chinese dronemaker DJI
RE
10/18VC DAILY : Is This VC Cycle Virtuous or Vicious? -2-
DJ
10/15New ZTE ZPAD 10 Android Tablet Now at TELUS
CI
10/15ZTE : wins "In-Home Customer Experience Solution of the Year" Award at BBWF 2021
PU
10/15ZTE : wins "5G Fixed-Wireless Solution of the Year" Award at BBWF 2021
PU
10/15ZTE VICE PRESIDENT ZHANG ZHENCHAO : Three Super Engines of Future Optical Networks
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZTE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 116 B 18 067 M 18 067 M
Net income 2021 7 205 M 1 126 M 1 126 M
Net cash 2021 5 745 M 898 M 898 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 145 B 22 746 M 22 730 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 73 709
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 33,41 CNY
Average target price 39,08 CNY
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Man Li Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION-0.71%23 044
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.24.45%237 037
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.46.01%41 727
ERICSSON5.14%39 501
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.07%36 018
NOKIA OYJ63.19%33 440