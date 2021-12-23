ZTE : ranks first for PON ONT shipments and revenues in Q3 2021

23 December 2021, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that it has received two No. 1 rankings in research firm Dell'Oro Group's recently released Broadband Access & Home Networking Quarterly Report 3Q21. In the Passive Optical Network Optical Network Terminal (PON ONT) product category, ZTE placed first globally both for shipments with a share of 34.8% and for revenues in the third quarter of the year.

ZTE actively strengthens its capabilities in technological innovation, quality control, production and delivery, and security governance in the fixed broadband field. In terms of technological innovation, ZTE launched Wi-Fi 6 and smart mesh networking products as well as the industry's only Fiber To The Room (FTTR) solution that supports both Point To Point (P2P) and Point to Multipoint (P2MP) technologies.

ZTE also released the first ONT in the industry that obtained the EasyMesh R2 certification of the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA). The company has won multiple prestigious industrial design awards for the outstanding design of it products, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

With regards to quality control, ZTE adopts reliability test specifications that are stricter than industry standards. For example, ZTE performs 62 reliability tests for an integrated device, which represents the most comprehensive testing in the industry. Meanwhile, every device must show zero faults during the tests, which is the strictest standard applied in the industry. In addition, the devices must undergo full-service and high-traffic tests to ensure the optimal performance.

For production and delivery, ZTE ensures smooth and timely delivery of products to its global customers through its own factories and outstanding partners' factories, as well as its delivery centers around the world.

In respect of security governance, ZTE holds the position of SG17 (Security) Vice Chair in ITU-T. The company is also a member of the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) and a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Numbering Authority (CNA). The company boasts an independent security test lab and more than 40 personnel with international security certification qualifications. Moreover, ZTE has obtained certifications such as the ISO 28000 supply chain security management system certificate and the ISO 27001 information security management system certificate.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to offer global operators unrivalled Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) products and services.