    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
ZTE : reaches partnership with YesWeHack on Bug Bounty

10/11/2021 | 06:52am EDT
11 October 2021, Shenzhen, China -
ZTE Corporation (0763. HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has reached a partnership with YesWeHack, the #1 Bug Bounty and Vulnerability Disclosure Policy (VDP) platform in Europe, to promote ZTE's Bug Bounty program. In late 2020, ZTE launched a new Bug Bounty program, which encourages security researchers and organizations worldwide to identify potential vulnerabilities in ZTE's products and services. Since the beginning of 2021, ZTE has been cooperating with YesWeHack to further enhance its product security.

YesWeHack has more than 30,000 cybersecurity experts (ethical hackers) across 170 countries and regions. To promote ZTE's Bug Bounty program, the platform has leveraged its experts' expertise to assist ZTE in fully identifying potential vulnerabilities.

To date, ZTE's product security incident response team (PSIRT) has received much valuable information from YesWeHack. The closed-loop handling of these information has effectively eliminated the potential risks. Thus, external security testings have played an important role in improving ZTE's product security.

With its cybersecurity vision of "Security in DNA, Trust through Transparency", ZTE has taken sustained efforts on the enhancement of internal security governance and external security verification. The cooperation with YesWeHack this time is one of ZTE's effective measures to intensify ZTE's openness and transparency. ZTE has been committed to providing customers with more secure and trustworthy products and services.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 116 B 17 980 M 17 980 M
Net income 2021 6 958 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
Net cash 2021 481 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 131 B 20 384 M 20 400 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 73 709
Free-Float 74,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 33,86 CNY
Average target price 39,34 CNY
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Managers and Directors
Zi Yang Xu President, CEO & Executive Director
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Xue Li Chairman
Man Li Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION0.62%20 384
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.08%232 313
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.39.22%40 089
ERICSSON4.94%39 024
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-11.47%37 368
NOKIA OYJ61.06%33 160