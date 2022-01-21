Log in
    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
ZTE : wins ATD Excellence in Practice Award for third consecutive year

01/21/2022
21 January 2022, Shenzhen, China - ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, has been honored with a 2021 ATD Excellence In Practice Award from the Association for Talent Development (ATD) for its capability enhancement program. This is the third consecutive year from 2019 for ZTE to win the award, epitomizing a very high recognition from the international industries for the company's talent development efforts.

Executing this program, ZTE gains knowledge and practical experience from the differentiated projects in the company and revolutionizes the capability enhancement technique. Based on the learning characteristics of its employees, ZTE has developed a set of closed-loop methods for end-to-end capability enhancement, including pre-class learning, scenario-based simulation courses, project practices and project post-mortem.

This program enables core employees to draw successful, practical and complete experience and knowledge from past project implementations. It has effectively supported the market breakthrough of ZTE's diversified products as well as the deep operation of the existing markets. In addition, ZTE has incubated an effective end-to-end capability enhancement flows and methodologies in line with actual business scenarios.

ZTE is consistently dedicated to building a learning organization. On the basis of over 30 years of practical experience, ZTE has taken into consideration the rapidly developing and changing social background, and established a business-centric, end-to-end closed-loop employees capability enhancement system. Based on ZTE's strategic mode of "the front-line staff focuses on expanding business, and the enterprise operation specialists focuses on operation system construction", the system bolsters the company's operation and boosts the capability growth of employees. The consecutive winning of this award marks that ZTE has stepped on the international stage in the field of learning and development for enterprises.

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is one of the world's largest associations committed to talent development in organizations. Established in 1943, ATD has over 35,000 members from more than 120 countries. The ATD Excellence in Practice Awards are granted to companies with practices of comprehensive talent development, which have demonstrated clear and measurable results in achieving organizational goals. The ATD Excellence in Practice Award is an industry-renowned award, also known as the "Oscar" award of world talent development.

Disclaimer

ZTE Corporation published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
