ZTO Express Cayman : 2022 Annual Report (HKEX)

INFORMATION ABOUT OUR WEIGHTED VOTING RIGHT STRUCTURE

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (the "Company") is controlled through weighted voting rights. Our share capital comprises Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Each Class A ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise one vote and each Class B ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise ten votes respectively, on all matters that require a shareholder's vote. Save for the weighted voting rights attached to Class B ordinary shares, the rights attached to all classes of Shares are identical.

As of March 31, 2023, the number of Class B ordinary shares held by our WVR beneficiaries and their respective shareholding and voting rights are as follows:

Number of Approximate Class B Ordinary percentage of Shares voting rights Mr. Meisong Lai(Note 1) 206,100,000 77.6% Zto Lms Holding Limited(Note 2) 206,100,000 77.6%

Note 1: In additional to above, Mr. Meisong Lai also holds 964,765 Class A ordinary shares held by ZTO Es Holding Limited for purpose of employee shareholding platform, 4,025,182 Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs and 2,348,428 of Class A ordinary shares vested from restricted share units as of March 31, 2023. For further information, see "Item 6.E. Directors, Senior Management and Employees - Share Ownership" in the Form 20-F.

Note 2: Zto Lms Holding Limited is a British Virgin islands company beneficially owned by The LMS Family Trust, a trust established under the laws of Singapore and managed by Standard Chartered Trust (Singapore) Limited as trustee. Mr. Meisong Lai is the settlor of The LMS Family Trust and the beneficiaries of the trust are Mr. Meisong Lai and his family members.

As of March 31, 2023, the WVR Beneficiaries were interested in a total of 4,989,947 Class A ordinary shares and 206,100,000 Class B ordinary shares, representing a total of 77.6% voting rights in the Company, based on the number of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares held by such person or group with respect to all of our outstanding Class A and Class B ordinary shares as one class, with respect to all matters that require a shareholder's vote.

Each Class B ordinary share is convertible into one Class A ordinary share at any time by the holder thereof. Upon the conversion of all the issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares into Class A ordinary shares, our Company will issue 206,100,000 Class A ordinary shares, representing approximately 33.9% the total number of issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares as of March 31, 2023.

If at any time Mr. Meisong Lai and his affiliates collectively own less than 10% of the total issued share capital of the Company, each issued and outstanding Class B ordinary share will be automatically and immediately converted into one Class A ordinary share: (1) upon any sale, transfer, assignment or disposition of any Class B ordinary shares by a holder thereof to any person who is not an Affiliate (as defined in the Articles of Association) of such holder, or upon a change of ultimate beneficial ownership of any Class B ordinary share to any person or entity that is not an Affiliate of such holder, such Class B ordinary share shall be automatically and immediately converted into an one Class A ordinary share.

Prospective investors are advised to be aware of the potential risks of investing in companies with weighed voting rights structures, in particular that interests of the WVR beneficiaries may not necessarily always be aligned with those of our Shareholders as a whole, and that the WVR beneficiaries will be in a position to exercise their higher voting power to influence the affairs of our Company and the outcome of shareholders' resolutions, irrespective of how other shareholders vote. Prospective investors should make the decision to invest in our Company only after due and careful consideration.