ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.

ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.

(ZTO)
ZTO Express Cayman : Alibaba-Backed ZTO Express Seeks Secondary Listing in Hong Kong

09/15/2020 | 11:02pm EDT

By Joanne Chiu

U.S.-listed ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is seeking to raise up to US$1.56 billion in Hong Kong, joining a string of Chinese companies obtaining a secondary listing in the city amid U.S.-China tensions.

The delivery company is selling 45 million new shares ahead of a market debut in Hong Kong on Sept. 29, a U.S. filing on Tuesday showed. ZTO Express is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which holds a nearly 9% stake.

The maximum offer price for the small part of the stock sale reserved for individual investors is 268 Hong Kong dollars, the equivalent of US$34.58. It plans to set its offer price on Sept. 22.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 24 827 M 3 666 M 3 666 M
Net income 2020 4 780 M 706 M 706 M
Net cash 2020 10 483 M 1 548 M 1 548 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
Yield 2020 0,84%
Capitalization 167 B 24 591 M 24 629 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,30x
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 21 465
Free-Float 69,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 266,47 CNY
Last Close Price 212,75 CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mei Song Lai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Qun Hu Chief Operating Officer
Hui Ping Yan Chief Financial Officer
Jing Xi Zhu Vice President-Information Technology
Jian Fa Lai Director & Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.35.85%24 865
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.117.67%52 600
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.-21.25%12 312
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.17.39%6 858
ÖSTERREICHISCHE POST AG-15.44%2 306
SINGAPORE POST LIMITED-27.27%1 106
