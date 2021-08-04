ZTO Express Cayman : Announcement — Date of Board Meeting (Form 6-K)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Under our weighted voting rights structure, our share capital comprises Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Each Class A ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise one vote, and each Class B ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise 10 votes, respectively, on all matters that require a shareholder's vote. Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in a company with a weighted voting rights structure. Our American depositary shares, each representing one of our Class A ordinary shares, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States under the symbol ZTO.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

中通快遞（開曼）有限公司

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2057)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (the 'Company') will hold a board meeting on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 (Beijing time) for the purposes of, among others, approving the Company's unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and its publication.

