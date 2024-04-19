In order to strengthen the protection of human rights for employees and relevant stakeholders, ZTO Express, in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Labor Organization conventions, the Labor Law of the People's Republic of China, the Labor Contract Law of the People's Republic of China, the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Minors, and other relevant laws and regulations, combined with the actual situation of the company, hereby formulates this policy.

Equal Employment Opportunity: The company will provide employment opportunities, refrain from discrimination based nationality, gender, religion, disability, sexual orientation, etc., employees have equal rights and opportunities.

Prohibition of Discrimination and Harassment: The company strictly adheres to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other relevant documents, prohibits any form of discrimination and harassment, including but not limited to racial discrimination, gender discrimination, religious discrimination, sexual harassment, etc., to safeguard the dignity and equal rights of employees, and regularly conducts training on workplace discrimination and harassment for all employees.

Freedom of Speech and Belief: The company respects the freedom of speech and belief of employees, ensures their right to express opinions and beliefs, and will not suppress or discriminate against employees based on these factors.

Work Safety and Health: The company is committed to provide a safe and healthy working environment, strictly adhering to relevant provisions of the Core Labor Standards, taking effective measures to prevent and reduce workplace accidents, reasonably arranging working hours according to laws and regulations, and protecting the physical and mental health of employees.

Wage and Benefits Protection: The company guarantees employee benefits in accordance with local laws and regulations, including but not limited to paying the legally prescribed minimum wage and other lawful benefits.

Prohibition of Human Trafficking: The company firmly prohibit and resist any form of human trafficking. Strictly adhering to local laws and regulations as well as international human rights standards, not participating in, supporting, or tolerating any form of human trafficking activities.

Protection of Minors and Prohibition of Forced Labor: The company prohibits the use of child labor, individuals under the age of 16 shall not be employed; prohibiting forced or compulsory labor.