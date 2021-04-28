Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZTO

ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.

(ZTO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZTO Express Cayman : RECORD DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

04/28/2021 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Under our weighted voting rights structure, our share capital comprises Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Each Class A ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise one vote, and each Class B ordinary share entitles the holder to exercise 10 votes, respectively, on all matters that require a shareholder's vote. Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in a company with a weighted voting rights structure. Our American depositary shares, each representing one of our Class A ordinary shares, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States under the symbol ZTO.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

中通快遞（開曼）有限公司

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2057)

RECORD DATE FOR

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Our Board announces that the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the holders of our ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), to vote and attend our forthcoming annual general meeting of shareholders (the "General Meeting") will be as of close of business on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Hong Kong time (the "Ordinary Shares Record Date"). In order to be eligible to vote and attend the General Meeting, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Hong Kong time. All persons who are registered holders of the Ordinary Shares on the Ordinary Shares Record Date will be entitled to vote and attend the General Meeting.

Holders of American depositary shares (the "ADSs") issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as depositary of the ADSs, and representing our Ordinary Shares may attend, but may not vote, at the General Meeting. Holders of ADSs as of close of business on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, New York time (the "ADSs Record Date", together with the Ordinary Shares Record Date, the "Record Date"), will be able to instruct JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the holder of record of Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs, as to how to vote the Ordinary Shares represented by such ADSs. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as depositary of the ADSs, will endeavour, to the extent practicable and legally permissible, to vote or cause to be voted at the General Meeting the amount of Ordinary Shares represented by the ADSs in accordance with the instructions that it has properly received from ADS holders. Please be aware that, because of the time difference between Hong Kong and New York, if a holder of ADSs cancels his or her ADSs in exchange for Ordinary Shares on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, New York time, such holder of ADSs will not be able to instruct JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as depositary of the ADSs, as to how to vote the Ordinary Shares represented by the cancelled ADSs as described above, and will also not be a holder of those Ordinary Shares as of the Ordinary Shares Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility to attend and vote at the General Meeting.

1

Details including the date and location of our General Meeting will be set out in our notice of General Meeting to be issued and provided to holders of our Ordinary Shares and ADSs as of the respective Record Date together with the proxy materials in due course.

By order of the Board

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Meisong LAI

Chairman

Hong Kong, April 28, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Meisong LAI as the chairman, Mr. Jianfa LAI and Mr. Jilei WANG as executive directors, Mr. Xing LIU and Mr. Zheng LIU as non-executive directors, Mr. Frank Zhen WEI, Mr. Qin Charles HUANG, Mr. Herman YU and Mr. Tsun-Ming (Daniel) KAO as the independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.
05:21aZTO EXPRESS CAYMAN  : Record date for annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
04/27ZTO EXPRESS CAYMAN  : Voluntary announcement announcement date of first quarter ..
PU
04/22ZTO Express Books Lower Attributable Income in 2020 Despite Increase in Reven..
MT
04/05ZTO EXPRESS CAYMAN  : Upsizes, Extends Share Buyback Program in US
MT
03/31ZTO EXPRESS CAYMAN  : Board Increases Existing Share Buyback Plan to $1 Billion;..
MT
03/22ZTO EXPRESS CAYMAN  : JPMorgan Downgrades ZTO Express to Neutral From Overweight..
MT
03/18ZTO EXPRESS CAYMAN  : Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Sinc..
DJ
03/18ZTO EXPRESS CAYMAN  : 4Q20 Financial Details For Earnings Call
PU
03/18ZTO EXPRESS CAYMAN  : Posts Lower Q4 Adjusted Earnings on Higher Revenue
MT
03/18ZTO EXPRESS CAYMAN  : Alibaba-backed ZTO Express' Income Plunges 44% in Q4 2020;..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 137 M 4 800 M 4 800 M
Net income 2021 4 792 M 739 M 739 M
Net cash 2021 12 496 M 1 927 M 1 927 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 172 B 26 526 M 26 513 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 22 536
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.
Duration : Period :
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 231,93 CNY
Last Close Price 207,91 CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mei Song Lai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hui Ping Yan Chief Financial Officer
Jing Xi Zhu Vice President-Information Technology
Hong Qun Hu Chief Operating Officer
Xing Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.9.98%26 526
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-26.48%45 480
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.30.11%17 007
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-3.13%5 429
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG29.62%3 035
KERRY EXPRESS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.18%2 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ