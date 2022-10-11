Advanced search
    1SVV01AE   CS0009022157

ZTS VVÚ KOSICE A.S.

(1SVV01AE)
End-of-day quote Bratislava Stock Exchange  -  2020-01-21
24.00 EUR   -4.00%
12:32pZts Vvú Kosice : Suspended, blocked, renewed and terminated issues - ZTS VVÚ a.s.
PU
ZTS VVÚ Kosice : Suspended, blocked, renewed and terminated issues - ZTS VVÚ a.s.

10/11/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE FROM October 10, 2022
Bratislava Stock Exchange notifies:
Renewal of trading:
With effectiveness from October 11, 2022, BSSE has renewed trading on the regulated free market with the following share issue of issuer which has already fulfilled the information obligation for the year 2021 subsequently:
ISIN: CS0009022157 - issuer ZTS Vyskumno-vyvojovy ustav Kosice, a.s.
Disclaimer

ZTS Vyskumno-Vyvojovy Ustav Kosice a.s. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 16:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Full-screen chart