Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 8,976.7 million compared to INR 13,389.1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 10,242.5 million compared to INR 14,047.2 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 751.7 million compared to net loss of INR 4,584 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.87 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 108.99 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 17.87 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 108.99 a year ago.