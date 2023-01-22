Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR ZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG / Withdrawal from the board of directors by Vladislav Osipov

On Friday, 20 January 2023, the US-American department of justice has published criminal charges against Vladislav Osipov, member of the board of directors of Züblin Immobilien Holding AG. Züblin is not involved in this matter. In order to avoid potential reputational damages for the company, Vladislav Osipov has terminated his mandate with immediate effect.

At the time being, Vladislav Osipov will not comment on this matter. But he will contest the charges with all available legal remedies.

The board of Züblin Immobilien Holding AG thanks Vladislav Osipov for his engagement in the past years.