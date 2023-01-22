|
Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR
ZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG / Withdrawal from the board of directors by Vladislav Osipov
22-Jan-2023 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
On Friday, 20 January 2023, the US-American department of justice has published criminal charges against Vladislav Osipov, member of the board of directors of Züblin Immobilien Holding AG. Züblin is not involved in this matter. In order to avoid potential reputational damages for the company, Vladislav Osipov has terminated his mandate with immediate effect.
At the time being, Vladislav Osipov will not comment on this matter. But he will contest the charges with all available legal remedies.
The board of Züblin Immobilien Holding AG thanks Vladislav Osipov for his engagement in the past years.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
|
|Hardturmstrasse 76
|
|8005 Zürich
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+41 44 206 29 39
|Fax:
|+41 44 206 29 38
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@zueblin.ch
|Internet:
|www.zueblin.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0312309682
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1540607
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1540607 22-Jan-2023 CET/CEST