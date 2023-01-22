Advanced search
    ZUBN   CH0312309682

ZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(ZUBN)
  Report
01/22/2023
25.60 CHF   -1.54%
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR ZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG / Withdrawal from the board of directors by Vladislav Osipov

01/22/2023 | 10:05am EST
Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR ZÜBLIN IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG / Withdrawal from the board of directors by Vladislav Osipov

22-Jan-2023 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On Friday, 20 January 2023, the US-American department of justice has published criminal charges against Vladislav Osipov, member of the board of directors of Züblin Immobilien Holding AG. Züblin is not involved in this matter. In order to avoid potential reputational damages for the company, Vladislav Osipov has terminated his mandate with immediate effect.

At the time being, Vladislav Osipov will not comment on this matter. But he will contest the charges with all available legal remedies.

The board of Züblin Immobilien Holding AG thanks Vladislav Osipov for his engagement in the past years.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
Hardturmstrasse 76
8005 Zürich
Germany
Phone: +41 44 206 29 39
Fax: +41 44 206 29 38
E-mail: investor.relations@zueblin.ch
Internet: www.zueblin.ch
ISIN: CH0312309682
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1540607

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1540607  22-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
