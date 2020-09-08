Log in
ZUE S A : Current report 28/2020

09/08/2020 | 05:00am EDT

CURRENT REPORT 28 / 2020

17 August 2020

Legal basis: Art. 17.1 of the MAR - Confidential Information.

Subject: Selection of the Most Economically Advantageous Tender.

Content:

The Management Board of ZUE S.A. with registered office in Cracow (the "Company") inform that they learnt on 17 August 2020 about the selection of the tender submitted by the Company as the most economically advantageous offer in the tender procedure for the project named: "Expansion of a tram line in Olsztyn."

The Company informed about the submission of the most economically advantageous tender in the tender procedure for the said project in the current report 23/2020 of 17 July 2020.

Contracting Authority: City of Olsztyn.

Net value of the tender submitted by the Company: PLN 310.8m.

Gross value of the tender submitted by the Company: PLN 382.2m.

Project completion date: 791 days of the contract conclusion date.

The Company will inform about further major steps of the said procedure in a relevant current report.

ZUE SA published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 08:59:01 UTC
