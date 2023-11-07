New tenants in Zug and Rotkreuz and aigu restaurant opening

The Zug Estates Group has signed multiple long-term rental contracts for the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz and the Metalli centre in Zug. The new aigu Restaurant & Bar at the Park Hotel Zug is a welcome addition to the dining and events scene in the city of Zug.

Canton of Zug opens new school on Suurstoffi site

The canton of Zug will be taking over the property Suurstoffi 6 with an area of 4,500 m2 from Utopia Music AG as of January 1st 2024, for a fixed rental term of ten years. The interior construction will be finished by summer 2025, enabling the secondary school to open in time for the start of the 2025/26 school year.

New retail brand and childcare facility at Metalli centre

The last 190m2 of space remaining from the conversion of what used to be the Zara store at the Metalli shopping centre will be leased by Moem Retail GmbH as of February 1st, 2024. The company will open a PME Legend monobrand store in the spring of 2024. The lifestyle label PME Legend is a market leader in men’s fashion, specialising in premium jeans and casual clothing.

futura Montessori Zug GmbH has signed a five-year rental agreement. It will rent approximately 580m2 from mid-November 2023 and will operate a childcare facility.

New restaurant at Park Hotel Zug and new name for Hotelbusiness Zug AG

Major renovation work on the ground floor of the Park Hotel Zug has been ongoing for the past four months. The new aigu Restaurant & Bar (www.restaurant-aigu.ch) is now ready to serve up traditional Swiss cuisine with a taste of the South of France. Boasting a spacious terrace and a new conservatory, the restaurant is now more open and inviting. Plus, it has plenty of space to host large events.

Following this new direction, Hotelbusiness Zug AG, which owns Park Hotel Zug and aigu Restaurant & Bar as well as City Garden Hotel, City Apartments and Secret Garden Restaurant & Bar, has changed its name to Garden Park Zug AG (www.gardenpark.ch).

Photos of aigu Restaurant & Bar

https://zugestates.ch/en/downloads#pressefotos