New tenants in Zug and Rotkreuz and aigu restaurant opening

The Zug Estates Group has signed multiple long-term rental contracts for the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz and the Metalli centre in Zug. The new aigu Restaurant & Bar at the Park Hotel Zug is a welcome addition to the dining and events scene in the city of Zug.
Canton of Zug opens new school on Suurstoffi site
New retail brand and childcare facility at Metalli centre
futura Montessori Zug GmbH has signed a five-year rental agreement. It will rent approximately 580m2 from mid-November 2023 and will operate a childcare facility.
New restaurant at Park Hotel Zug and new name for Hotelbusiness Zug AG
Following this new direction, Hotelbusiness Zug AG, which owns Park Hotel Zug and aigu Restaurant & Bar as well as City Garden Hotel, City Apartments and Secret Garden Restaurant & Bar, has changed its name to Garden Park Zug AG (www.gardenpark.ch).
