Zug Estates : Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management

Zug, 29 January 2021 The Board of Directors and Group Management of Zug Estates Holding AG have named Alain Baumgartner (40) as the Head of Portfolio Management and a Member of Group Management at Zug Estates AG. He will start in the newly created position at Zug Estates on 1 May 2021. Alain Baumgartner, MRICS, has been Head of Real Estate Portfolio Management and a Member of the Extended Executive Board at the Avobis Group AG in Zurich since October 2019. Before that, he worked in portfolio management at Swiss Life Asset Management AG for over 10 years, working his way up to become Head of the Commercial Centres Portfolio and Deputy Head of Portfolio Management. Mr Baumgartner has a Master in Advanced Studies (MAS) in Real Estate Management from the University of Applied Sciences in Business Administration in Zurich (HWZ). Downloads: Portrait Alain Baumgartner (JPG)

