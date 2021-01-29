Zug Estates : Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management

Log in
01/29/2021
29. January 2021
Alain Baumgartner joins Zug Estates Group Management

Press release
Zug, 29 January 2021

The Board of Directors and Group Management of Zug Estates Holding AG have named Alain Baumgartner (40) as the Head of Portfolio Management and a Member of Group Management at Zug Estates AG. He will start in the newly created position at Zug Estates on 1 May 2021.

Alain Baumgartner, MRICS, has been Head of Real Estate Portfolio Management and a Member of the Extended Executive Board at the Avobis Group AG in Zurich since October 2019. Before that, he worked in portfolio management at Swiss Life Asset Management AG for over 10 years, working his way up to become Head of the Commercial Centres Portfolio and Deputy Head of Portfolio Management. Mr Baumgartner has a Master in Advanced Studies (MAS) in Real Estate Management from the University of Applied Sciences in Business Administration in Zurich (HWZ).

Upcoming events:

05.03.2021
13.04.2021
27.08.2021

Publication of 2020 annual report
General meeting of shareholders
Publication of 2021 half-yearly report

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Stillhart, CEO

T +41 729 10 10, ir@zugestates.ch

About Zug Estate AG:
The Zug Estates Group conceives, develops, markets and manages properties in the Zug region. It focuses on central sites which are suitable for a wide range of uses and allow sustainable development. The real estate portfolio comprises the two sites in Zug and Risch Rotkreuz. The Group also runs a city resort in Zug incorporating the two leading business hotels Parkhotel Zug and City Garden, augmented by a range of restaurant outlets. As at June 30, 2020, the total portfolio value was CHF 1.63 bn.
Zug Estates Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, (ticker symbol: ZUGN; securities number: 14 805 212).
Zug Estates Holding AG | Industriestrasse 12 | CH-6300 Zug | T +41 41 729 10 10 | www.zugestates.ch


Disclaimer

Zug Estates Holding AG published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
