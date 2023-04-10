Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Zuiko Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6279   JP3411900008

ZUIKO CORPORATION

(6279)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-10 am EDT
1021.00 JPY   +0.59%
ZUIKO : India Pvt. Ltd. Moving to Pune

04/10/2023 | 02:16am EDT
ZUIKO India Pvt. Ltd. Moving to Pune

2023.04.10

ZUIKO Corporation is excited to annouce that ZUIKO India Private Limited will now provide customer support from Pune.

Moving to Pune highlights ZUIKO's growth and committment to customers in the Indian region. Strategically located to improve logistics and take advantage of the manufacturing infrastructure in the area, the new facility enables ZUIKO to provide maintenace services locally on machine units and other equipment that are key to customer success. Its location in Western India near ports also establishes a maintenance and service center closer to customers in the Middle East and the African continent for better access.

ZUIKO India Private Limited
32A/5, Hadapsar Industrial Estate, Pune 411013

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zuiko Corporation published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 23 580 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2022 1 736 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net cash 2022 5 836 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 26 742 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart ZUIKO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zuiko Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUIKO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toyoshi Umebayashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Takao Wada President & Representative Director
Takahiro Shimada Manager-Technology Development
Masakatsu Hioki Independent Director
Michio Sasaki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZUIKO CORPORATION36.06%203
NORDSON CORPORATION-11.65%12 026
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.58%8 850
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-27.99%7 494
VALMET OYJ16.18%5 872
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA1.78%4 740
