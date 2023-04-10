ZUIKO : India Pvt. Ltd. Moving to Pune

ZUIKO Corporation is excited to annouce that ZUIKO India Private Limited will now provide customer support from Pune.

Moving to Pune highlights ZUIKO's growth and committment to customers in the Indian region. Strategically located to improve logistics and take advantage of the manufacturing infrastructure in the area, the new facility enables ZUIKO to provide maintenace services locally on machine units and other equipment that are key to customer success. Its location in Western India near ports also establishes a maintenance and service center closer to customers in the Middle East and the African continent for better access.

ZUIKO India Private Limited

32A/5, Hadapsar Industrial Estate, Pune 411013