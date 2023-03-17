Advanced search
    6279   JP3411900008

ZUIKO CORPORATION

(6279)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:21:04 2023-03-17 am EDT
961.00 JPY   +1.37%
ZUIKO : Modular System Baby Diaper Machine

03/17/2023 | 12:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ZUIKO Modular System Baby Diaper Machine

2023.03.17

ZUIKO is excited to introduce the new ZUIKO Modular System (ZMS) machine, our first modular converting machine by design.

Diaper and sanitary napkin converting machines manufactured by ZUIKO were flexible and modifiable, but never modular until now. Each modular section in the new ZUIKO Modular System machine is designed with a specific responsibility in the construction of a diaper. By replacing or modifying a modular section, product manufacturers can change product specifications and diversify their product line up, or manufacture the best products for changing market needs.

The diagram below shows the machine modules color-coded. By changing a module, we can change the specifications of the product.

[Link]
Specifications
Production Capacit: 1000 diapers/minute
Dimensions: 34.5 x 7.1 x 3.25 m (L x W x H)
Product Sizes: M, L, XL, XXL
Weight: 100-130 tons

Product
The standard baby pants diaper design manufactured in the ZMS machine uses new technologies like gluefree construction, ZUIKO's next-generation absorbent core, and intermittent lamination, that lower material usage and construction costs.

Energy Efficient
Our engineers were able to lower power consumption by an estimated 50% while preserving machine performance quality and high production speeds.

Visit us at INDEX23 (booth #2651) from April 18-21 to learn more or contact a ZUIKO representative and schedule a viewing at our new factory in Japan.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zuiko Corporation published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 04:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
