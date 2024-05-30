J2L from South Korea from South Korea will exhibit at the 2024 Reha Homecare (Korea Rehabilitation-Home Care-Welfare Exhibition 2024), which will be held at COEX Exhibition Hall B in South Korea from June 4th to June 6th.

At J2L's booth, we introduce automatic excretion care system, MINELET Sou, and Zuiko will also perticipate as support.

We look forwad to seeing you at J2L's booth No.501.