2023.11.24
Held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA and organized by DISCO, Inc., the Boston Career Forum is the world's largest job fair for Japanese and English bilinguals. This year's event attracted over 170 Japanese and international companies, and over 6,000 job seekers in 3 days!
ZUIKO's recruiting team at the show was extremely impressed with the talent and excited that many may consider joining the company next Spring!
A big THANK YOU to everyone who visited the booth and took time to learn about ZUIKO!
Disclaimer
Zuiko Corporation published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 05:15:10 UTC.