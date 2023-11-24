Held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA and organized by DISCO, Inc., the Boston Career Forum is the world's largest job fair for Japanese and English bilinguals. This year's event attracted over 170 Japanese and international companies, and over 6,000 job seekers in 3 days!

ZUIKO's recruiting team at the show was extremely impressed with the talent and excited that many may consider joining the company next Spring!

A big THANK YOU to everyone who visited the booth and took time to learn about ZUIKO!