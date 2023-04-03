Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Zuiko Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6279   JP3411900008

ZUIKO CORPORATION

(6279)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-03 am EDT
1050.00 JPY   +0.38%
04:59aZuiko : Celebrating 60 Years
PU
03/23Zuiko : Medical Enters Partnership Agreement with J-Chemical
PU
03/16Zuiko : Modular System Baby Diaper Machine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zuiko : Celebrating 60 Years

04/03/2023 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Celebrating 60 Years

2023.04.03

ZUIKO is proud to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its formal establishment on April 3rd, 2023.

On behalf of our company, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us since our humble beginnings.

Leveraging the strengths we have cultivated over the years, ZUIKO will continue to work together as a global manufacturing team.
Not limiting ourselves to machines, we will create new business and value to help further develop the healthcare industry and improve people's health and welfare.

Make the Impossible Possible

President & CEO
Toyoshi Umebayashi

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zuiko Corporation published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 08:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ZUIKO CORPORATION
04:59aZuiko : Celebrating 60 Years
PU
03/23Zuiko : Medical Enters Partnership Agreement with J-Chemical
PU
03/16Zuiko : Modular System Baby Diaper Machine
PU
03/07Zuiko : Indonesia Factory (Update)
PU
02/13Zuiko : Used Diaper Processing System Installed at ZUIKO
PU
02/03Zuiko : Installation of Solar Panels at ZUIKO headquarters
PU
01/29Zuiko : Exhibiting at INDEX23 Geneva, Switzerland
PU
01/26Zuiko : What are ZUIKO's New Business Challenges?
PU
01/19Zuiko : Shared Research's Extensive Report About ZUIKO
PU
01/17Zuiko : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 20, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23 580 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2022 1 736 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net cash 2022 5 836 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 27 559 M 207 M 207 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart ZUIKO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zuiko Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUIKO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toyoshi Umebayashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Takao Wada President & Representative Director
Takahiro Shimada Manager-Technology Development
Masakatsu Hioki Independent Director
Michio Sasaki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZUIKO CORPORATION40.21%207
NORDSON CORPORATION-6.50%12 727
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.0.57%9 229
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-25.94%7 706
VALMET OYJ18.60%5 970
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA6.28%4 968
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer