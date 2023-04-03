Zuiko : Celebrating 60 Years

ZUIKO is proud to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its formal establishment on April 3rd, 2023.

On behalf of our company, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us since our humble beginnings.

Leveraging the strengths we have cultivated over the years, ZUIKO will continue to work together as a global manufacturing team.

Not limiting ourselves to machines, we will create new business and value to help further develop the healthcare industry and improve people's health and welfare.

Make the Impossible Possible

President & CEO

Toyoshi Umebayashi

