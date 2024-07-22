2024.07.22
Working hard to exceed customer expectations. ZUIKO has over 6 decades of experience in the manufacturing of machines for producing diapers, sanitary napkins, and other disposable hygiene products. Our new video shows how we have grown into the company we are now with a quick look at our history followed by a peek into how ZUIKO machines are developed and manufactured.
Enjoy!
ZUIKO Introduction (YouTube)
Zuiko Corporation published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 07:46:04 UTC.