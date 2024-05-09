ZUIKO Corporation subsidiary, ZUIKO (Shanghai) Corporation, will exhibit at the China International Disposable Paper Expo (CIDPEX) from May 15th to the 17th at the Nanjing International Expo Convention Center.

Please visit booth 9B23 and see the latest technologies coming out of ZUIKO in Shanghai and discover new ideas that will inspire the next generation of products.

Our team from China and Japan are looking forward to see you at the show!