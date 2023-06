In an effort to expand our business into new sectors, ZUIKO Corporation's Tsuruno Factory has release their own website.

https://www.zuiko.co.jp/tsuruno-factory/en/

The Tsuruno Factory is accepting direct inquiries and orders for machining and fabrication of parts from businesses regardless of sector or industry. Using the experience and technical capabilities learned from maufacturing precision parts for ZUIKO's diaper and sanitary napkin converting machines, Tsuruno Factory shares the same ideals as its corporation headquarters and strives to "Make the Impossible Possible."