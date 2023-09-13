Thank you to everyone that visited ROK Live 2023 at the Congrés Square Nihonbashi in Tokyo and attended the guest lecture by Toyoshi Umebayashi, President and CEO of ZUIKO Corporation. It was an exciting event!

Hosted by Rockwell Automation, the event introduces how important smart factories are becoming in the Japanese market and brings together companies to showcase their implementation of digital technologies in Japanese manufacturing.

ROK Live 2023 Japan