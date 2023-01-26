Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Zuiko Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6279   JP3411900008

ZUIKO CORPORATION

(6279)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:42:31 2023-01-27 am EST
867.00 JPY   +2.00%
01/26Zuiko : What are ZUIKO's New Business Challenges?
PU
01/19Zuiko : Shared Research's Extensive Report About ZUIKO
PU
01/17Zuiko : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 20, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zuiko : What are ZUIKO's New Business Challenges?

01/26/2023 | 11:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
What are ZUIKO's New Business Challenges?

2023.01.27

A recently released video interview featuring President and CEO, Toyoshi Umebayashi, introducing the strengths of ZUIKO's core business and new businesses challenges.

Click for video here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zuiko Corporation published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 04:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 23 580 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2022 1 736 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net cash 2022 5 836 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 22 395 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart ZUIKO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zuiko Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUIKO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toyoshi Umebayashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Takao Wada President & Representative Director
Takahiro Shimada Manager-Technology Development
Masakatsu Hioki Independent Director
Michio Sasaki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZUIKO CORPORATION13.00%171
NORDSON CORPORATION1.99%13 433
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.8.18%11 400
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.10.86%10 303
VALMET OYJ13.75%5 742
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA9.44%5 387