Zuiko : What are ZUIKO's New Business Challenges?
2023.01.27
A recently released video interview featuring President and CEO, Toyoshi Umebayashi, introducing the strengths of ZUIKO's core business and new businesses challenges.
Click for video here.
Sales 2022
23 580 M
Net income 2022
1 736 M
Net cash 2022
5 836 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,9x
Yield 2022
2,08%
Capitalization
22 395 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,00x
EV / Sales 2022
0,62x
Nbr of Employees
639
Free-Float
24,9%
