May 13, 2024

Non-consolidated Financial Statements

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

Company name: Zuken Elmic, Inc.

Listing: TSE Standard Market

Stock code:

4770

URL:

https://www.elwsc.co.jp/

President:

Joe Asakura

Contact:

Yuuichirou Takahashi, Director, Administration

Telephone: +81-(0)-45-624-8111

(1) Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

FY2022

FY2023

(As of Mar. 31, 2023)

(As of Mar. 31, 2024)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

639,019

814,634

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

274,216

228,460

Merchandise and finished goods

35

397

Work in process

4,523

5,161

Prepaid expenses

3,072

5,374

Other current assets

205

476

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(100)

(100)

Total current assets

920,972

1,054,404

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

16,668

29,037

Intangible assets

12,468

9,709

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

32,492

36,863

Other investments and other assets

3,384

3,384

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,850)

(1,850)

Total investments and other assets

34,026

38,398

Total noncurrent assets

63,163

77,145

Total assets

984,136

1,131,549

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

24,414

17,767

Income taxes payable

27,117

21,931

Unearned revenue

21,145

20,988

Provision for bonuses

33,592

36,567

Provision for bonuses for directors

2,500

2,500

Provision for product warranties

8,819

5,548

Other current liabilities

67,359

63,556

Total current liabilities

184,948

168,859

Noncurrent liabilities

Long-term unearned revenue

277

1,915

Provision for retirement benefits

1,853

1,853

Other long-term liabilities

9,573

19,489

Total noncurrent liabilities

11,704

23,258

Total liabilities

196,653

192,117

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

500,000

500,000

Capital surplus

135,998

135,998

Retained earnings

151,602

303,551

Treasury shares

(117)

(117)

Total shareholders' equity

787,483

939,432

Total net assets

787,483

939,432

Total liabilities and net assets

984,136

1,131,549

1

(2) Statements of Income

(Thousands of yen)

FY2022

FY2023

(Apr. 1, 2022 - Mar. 31, 2023)

(Apr. 1, 2023 - Mar. 31, 2024)

Net sales

925,245

988,591

Cost of sales

430,502

454,026

Gross profit

494,742

534,564

Selling, general and administrative expenses

323,013

342,353

Operating profit (loss)

171,729

192,211

Non-operating income

Interest income

5

6

Foreign exchange gains

249

Commission fee

50

55

Subsidy income

3,003

Others income

0

0

Total non-operating income

305

3,065

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

127

459

Foreign exchange losses

121

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

0

0

Total non-operating expenses

127

580

Ordinary profit (loss)

171,907

194,695

Profit (loss) before income taxes

171,907

194,695

Income taxes -current

27,912

28,264

Income taxes-deferred

(32,671)

(4,371)

Total income taxes

(4,759)

23,893

Net profit (loss)

176,667

170,802

2

(3) Statements of Cash Flows

(Thousands of yen)

FY2022

FY2023

(Apr. 1, 2022 - Mar. 31, 2023)

(Apr. 1, 2023 - Mar. 31, 2024)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Profit (loss) before income taxes

171,907

194,695

Depreciation and amortization

14,344

15,357

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

2,777

2,974

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses for directors

2,500

Increase (decrease) in provision for product warranties

(2,251)

(3,271)

Interest and dividends income

(5)

(6)

Interest expenses

127

459

Subsidy income

(3,003)

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

0

0

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade

(105,661)

45,756

Decrease (increase) in inventories

5,136

(1,000)

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade

(9,193)

(6,647)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

183

(2,302)

Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue

(8,137)

1,481

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

2,667

(9,876)

Other, net

15,808

6,855

Subtotal

90,203

241,474

Interests and dividends income received

5

6

Interest expenses paid

(127)

(459)

Proceeds from subsidy income

3,003

Income taxes (paid) refund

(25,549)

(33,352)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

64,532

210,672

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(7,710)

(6,389)

Purchase of intangible assets

(5,358)

(4,756)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(13,068)

(11,146)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Dividends paid

(18,559)

Repayments of lease obligations

(4,503)

(5,351)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(4,503)

(23,911)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

46,960

175,615

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

592,058

639,019

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

639,019

814,634

3

Disclaimer

ZUKEN ELMIC Inc. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 04:40:07 UTC.