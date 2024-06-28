ZUKEN ELMIC, INC. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the middleware business. Its middleware business targets three business fields. The IP Security field includes a middleware library (KASAGO series: TCP / IP protocol stack, Ze-PRO series: ONVIF, SIP, RTP). The In-vehicle Communication field includes a middleware library (Ze-PRO series: Mirror Link, Ethernet AVB). In the Industrial field, it provides the middleware library (KASAGO series: ECHONET Lite, Ze-PRO series: F / S Gateway), Ze-PRO F / S EVA evaluation kit, hardware IP (YAMAME TOE Lite YAMAME series), wireless LAN modem Ze-Module WLAN, communication board, industrial emulator, communication control system construction tool SoftCom GEM 300, IPsec encryption module IP-Cipher, application package choco stop Finder.