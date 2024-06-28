May 13, 2024
Non-consolidated Financial Statements
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
Company name: Zuken Elmic, Inc.
Listing: TSE Standard Market
Stock code:
4770
URL:
https://www.elwsc.co.jp/
President:
Joe Asakura
Contact:
Yuuichirou Takahashi, Director, Administration
Telephone: +81-(0)-45-624-8111
(1) Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
FY2022
FY2023
(As of Mar. 31, 2023)
(As of Mar. 31, 2024)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
639,019
814,634
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
274,216
228,460
Merchandise and finished goods
35
397
Work in process
4,523
5,161
Prepaid expenses
3,072
5,374
Other current assets
205
476
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(100)
(100)
Total current assets
920,972
1,054,404
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
16,668
29,037
Intangible assets
12,468
9,709
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
32,492
36,863
Other investments and other assets
3,384
3,384
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,850)
(1,850)
Total investments and other assets
34,026
38,398
Total noncurrent assets
63,163
77,145
Total assets
984,136
1,131,549
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
24,414
17,767
Income taxes payable
27,117
21,931
Unearned revenue
21,145
20,988
Provision for bonuses
33,592
36,567
Provision for bonuses for directors
2,500
2,500
Provision for product warranties
8,819
5,548
Other current liabilities
67,359
63,556
Total current liabilities
184,948
168,859
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term unearned revenue
277
1,915
Provision for retirement benefits
1,853
1,853
Other long-term liabilities
9,573
19,489
Total noncurrent liabilities
11,704
23,258
Total liabilities
196,653
192,117
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
500,000
500,000
Capital surplus
135,998
135,998
Retained earnings
151,602
303,551
Treasury shares
(117)
(117)
Total shareholders' equity
787,483
939,432
Total net assets
787,483
939,432
Total liabilities and net assets
984,136
1,131,549
1
(2) Statements of Income
(Thousands of yen)
FY2022
FY2023
(Apr. 1, 2022 - Mar. 31, 2023)
(Apr. 1, 2023 - Mar. 31, 2024)
Net sales
925,245
988,591
Cost of sales
430,502
454,026
Gross profit
494,742
534,564
Selling, general and administrative expenses
323,013
342,353
Operating profit (loss)
171,729
192,211
Non-operating income
Interest income
5
6
Foreign exchange gains
249
－
Commission fee
50
55
Subsidy income
－
3,003
Others income
0
0
Total non-operating income
305
3,065
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
127
459
Foreign exchange losses
－
121
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
0
0
Total non-operating expenses
127
580
Ordinary profit (loss)
171,907
194,695
Profit (loss) before income taxes
171,907
194,695
Income taxes -current
27,912
28,264
Income taxes-deferred
(32,671)
(4,371)
Total income taxes
(4,759)
23,893
Net profit (loss)
176,667
170,802
2
(3) Statements of Cash Flows
(Thousands of yen)
FY2022
FY2023
(Apr. 1, 2022 - Mar. 31, 2023)
(Apr. 1, 2023 - Mar. 31, 2024)
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Profit (loss) before income taxes
171,907
194,695
Depreciation and amortization
14,344
15,357
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
2,777
2,974
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses for directors
2,500
－
Increase (decrease) in provision for product warranties
(2,251)
(3,271)
Interest and dividends income
(5)
(6)
Interest expenses
127
459
Subsidy income
－
(3,003)
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
0
0
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable-trade
(105,661)
45,756
Decrease (increase) in inventories
5,136
(1,000)
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable-trade
(9,193)
(6,647)
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses
183
(2,302)
Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue
(8,137)
1,481
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
2,667
(9,876)
Other, net
15,808
6,855
Subtotal
90,203
241,474
Interests and dividends income received
5
6
Interest expenses paid
(127)
(459)
Proceeds from subsidy income
－
3,003
Income taxes (paid) refund
(25,549)
(33,352)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
64,532
210,672
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(7,710)
(6,389)
Purchase of intangible assets
(5,358)
(4,756)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(13,068)
(11,146)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Dividends paid
－
(18,559)
Repayments of lease obligations
(4,503)
(5,351)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(4,503)
(23,911)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
－
－
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
46,960
175,615
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
592,058
639,019
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
639,019
814,634
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ZUKEN ELMIC Inc. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 04:40:07 UTC.