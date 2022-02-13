Zuleika Gold : 20,000m Major Expansionary Drilling Programs

Figure 1 - Zuleika Gold's tenement portfolio in Western Australia. Inset Kalgoorlie / Menzies Projects

Overview

The Company's flagship Zuleika Gold Project sits within the gold rich Kundana - Ora Banda district of the Kalgoorlie Goldfield and consists of an extensive land holding of 223km2 (Figure 1). The Project is positioned along significant regional structures within highly prospective stratigraphy which has been the host to more than 20 million ounces of gold production over the last 30 years (Figure 2).

During 2021 the Company advanced its targeted drilling programs and to date has drilled 23,370m, including 18,246m of aircore (AC) and 5,124m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling. The drilling tested targets at the Paradigm East, Browns Dam, Breakaway Dam, Little T and Carnage Prospects and the Credo Project (Figure 2).

The Company will complete this program in 2022, initially with ~5,500m planned to follow up the significant results achieved during 2021 at Breakaway Dam, Brown's Dam and the Little T Prospects and further AC drilling to be completed on the Carnage Shear and the Menzies Project.