  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Zuleika Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZAG   AU0000135220

ZULEIKA GOLD LIMITED

(ZAG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zuleika Gold : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

02/17/2022 | 12:34am EST
ZULEIKA GOLD LIMITED

ZULEIKA GOLD LIMITED

ACN 141 703 399

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

TIME:

11:00am (WST)

DATE:Friday 18 March 2022

PLACE: Stantons International

Level 2, 40 Kings Park Road

West Perth WA 6005

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 4:00pm (WST) on 16 March 2022.



B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E T I N G

AGENDA

1. RESOLUTION 1 - PLACEMENT BY ISSUE OF SHARES AND ATTACHING OPTIONS TO RELATED PARTY - YANDAL INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to undertake a placement and issue 100,000,000 Shares with 100,000,000 attaching Options to Yandal Investments Pty Ltd (ACN 070 684 810) (or its nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement and a voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

2. RESOLUTION 2 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE SIGN-ON OPTIONS TO MR GRAEME PURCELL

Note: Approval for the issue of the 1,000,000 Sign-on Options was previously obtained at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting (please refer to Section 2.1 of the Explanatory Statement for further information).

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Sign-on Options to Mr Graeme Purcell (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement and a voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

3. RESOLUTION 3 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE SHARES TO MR GRAEME PURCELL

Note: Approval for the issue of the 1,153,846 Shares was previously obtained at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting (please refer to Section 2.1 of the Explanatory Statement for further information).

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,153,846 Shares to Mr Graeme Purcell (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement and a voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

3073-06/2878042_4

2



  1. RESOLUTION 4 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE SHARES TO MS HUI (ANNIE) GUO
    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
    "That, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 3,000,000 Shares to Ms Hui (Annie) Guo (or her nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
    A voting exclusion statement and a voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.
  2. RESOLUTION 5 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE SHARES TO MR GRAEME PURCELL
    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
    "That, for the purposes of section 195(4) and section 208 of the Corporations Act, Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 750,000 Shares to Mr Graeme Purcell (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
    A voting exclusion statement and a voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

Dated: 15 February 2022

By order of the Board

Michael Higginson

Company Secretary

3

Voting Prohibition Statements

Resolution 1 -

In accordance with section 224 of the Corporations Act, a vote on this

Placement by issue

Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a related

of Shares and

party of the Company to whom the Resolution would permit a financial

only

attaching Options to

benefit to be given, or an associate of such a related party (Resolution 1

related party -

Excluded Party). However, the above prohibition does not apply if the

Yandal Investments

vote is cast by a person as proxy appointed by writing that specifies how

Pty Ltd

the proxy is to vote on the Resolution and it is not cast on behalf of a

Resolution 1 Excluded Party.

In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person

appointed as a proxy must not vote on the basis of that appointment, on

this Resolution if:

(a)

the proxy is either:

use

(i)

a member of the Key Management Personnel; or

(ii)

a Closely Related Party of such a member; and

(b)

the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on

this Resolution.

Provided the Chair is not a Resolution 1 Excluded Party, the above

prohibition does not apply if:

(a)

the proxy is the Chair; and

personal

(b)

the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the

proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or

indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key

Management Personnel.

Resolution 2 -

In accordance with section 224 of the Corporations Act, a vote on this

Approval to issue

Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a related

Sign-on Options to Mr

party of the Company to whom the Resolution would permit a financial

Graeme Purcell

benefit to be given, or an associate of such a related party (Resolution 2

Excluded Party). However, the above prohibition does not apply if the

vote is cast by a person as proxy appointed by writing that specifies how

the proxy is to vote on the Resolution and it is not cast on behalf of a

Resolution 2 Excluded Party.

In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person

appointed as a proxy must not vote on the basis of that appointment, on

this Resolution if:

(a)

the proxy is either:

(i)

a member of the Key Management Personnel; or

For

(ii)

a Closely Related Party of such a member; and

(b)

the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on

this Resolution.

Provided the Chair is not a Resolution 2 Excluded Party, the above

prohibition does not apply if:

(a)

the proxy is the Chair; and

(b)

the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the

proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or

indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key

Management Personnel.

4



Resolution 3 -

In accordance with section 224 of the Corporations Act, a vote on this

Approval to issue

Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a related

Shares to Mr Graeme

party of the Company to whom the Resolution would permit a financial

Purcell

benefit to be given, or an associate of such a related party (Resolution 3

Excluded Party). However, the above prohibition does not apply if the

vote is cast by a person as proxy appointed by writing that specifies how

the proxy is to vote on the Resolution and it is not cast on behalf of a

Resolution 3 Excluded Party.

In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a person

appointed as a proxy must not vote on the basis of that appointment, on

this Resolution if:

(a)

the proxy is either:

(i)

a member of the Key Management Personnel; or

(ii)

a Closely Related Party of such a member; and

(b)

the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on

this Resolution.

Provided the Chair is not a Resolution 3 Excluded Party, the aboveprohibition does not apply if:

  1. the proxy is the Chair; and
  2. the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zuleika Gold Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
