Zuleika Gold : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form

B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E T I N G

AGENDA

1. RESOLUTION 1 - PLACEMENT BY ISSUE OF SHARES AND ATTACHING OPTIONS TO RELATED PARTY - YANDAL INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to undertake a placement and issue 100,000,000 Shares with 100,000,000 attaching Options to Yandal Investments Pty Ltd (ACN 070 684 810) (or its nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement and a voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

2. RESOLUTION 2 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE SIGN-ON OPTIONS TO MR GRAEME PURCELL

Note: Approval for the issue of the 1,000,000 Sign-on Options was previously obtained at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting (please refer to Section 2.1 of the Explanatory Statement for further information).

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,000,000 Sign-on Options to Mr Graeme Purcell (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement and a voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.

3. RESOLUTION 3 - APPROVAL TO ISSUE SHARES TO MR GRAEME PURCELL

Note: Approval for the issue of the 1,153,846 Shares was previously obtained at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting (please refer to Section 2.1 of the Explanatory Statement for further information).

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 1,153,846 Shares to Mr Graeme Purcell (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

A voting exclusion statement and a voting prohibition statement applies to this Resolution. Please see below.