Zumiez : Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results (Form 8-K)

Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
Net Sales Increased 7.3% to $268.7 Million Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.94
LYNNWOOD, Wash., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021.
Net sales for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021 (13 weeks) increased 7.3% to $268.7 million from $250.4 million in the second quarter ended August 1, 2020 (13 weeks). Compared to the second quarter ended August 3, 2019 (13 weeks), second quarter 2021 net sales increased 17.6%. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $24.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to net income of $25.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $9.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. Our second quarter 2021 net income was negatively impacted by $2.8 million, or approximately $0.08 per diluted share related to the conditional settlement of a California class action lawsuit.
Total net sales for the six months (26 weeks) ended July 31, 2021 increased 41.1% to $547.7 million from $388.2 million reported for the six months (26 weeks) ended August 1, 2020. Compared to the first six months (26 weeks) ended August 3, 2019, net sales increased 24.1%. Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $50.4 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first six months of fiscal 2020 of $4.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, and compared to net income for the first six months of fiscal 2019 of $9.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.
At July 31, 2021, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $412.0 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $299.1 million at August 1, 2020. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations partially offset by capital expenditures. The Company repurchased 0.2 million shares during the quarter at an average cost of $44.21 per share and a total cost of $10.9 million.
Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, 'Our second quarter performance reflects the sustained success our business has experienced over the past several years. After driving solid growth as we reopened our stores in the second quarter of last year, our teams once again did a terrific job adapting to the current environment to fulfill robust demand for our distinct merchandise offering. Stronger than expected full priced selling helped offset a portion of expenses that were reintroduced following temporary cost savings last year during the height of the pandemic, resulting in second quarter profitability that meaningfully exceeded our projections. The third quarter has started off well driven by a more normalized back to school shopping season, and while operating conditions remain volatile, we believe the flexibility of our business model provides us with key competitive advantages that we can leverage to maintain our positive momentum heading into the holidays. With our strong balance sheet and differentiated strategies, we are well positioned to add to our global market share and return increased value to our shareholders over the long-term.'
Third Quarter To-Date
Total third quarter-to-date total sales for the 37 days ending September 6, 2021 increased 23.2%, compared with the same 37-day time period in the prior year ended September 7, 2020. Compared to the 37-day period ended September 9, 2019, total net sales increased 6.7%. Total comparable sales for the 37-day period ending September 6, 2021 were up 10.5% from the comparable period in the prior year, and increased 5.4% from the comparable period in 2019. Third quarter to date as of September 7, 2021, the Company has repurchased an additional 0.5 million shares of stock at an average price of $41.62 and a total cost of $20.5 million. This brings 2021 fiscal year-to-date share repurchases to 0.7 million shares at an average cost of $42.49 per share for a total cost of $31.4 million.
Outlook
Due to the continued fast-moving nature of this situation and the uncertainty of impacts on revenue and costs, the Company is not providing an outlook at this time for the third quarter or the year.
About Zumiez Inc.
Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of August 28, 2021, we operated 727 stores, including 603 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 55 in Europe and 17 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, 'may,' 'should,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' 'continue,' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
ZUMIEZ INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021
% of Sales
August 1, 2020
% of Sales
Net sales
$
268,666
100.0
%
$
250,392
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
163,701
60.9
%
159,542
63.7
%
Gross profit
104,965
39.1
%
90,850
36.3
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
73,011
27.2
%
57,738
23.1
%
Operating profit
31,954
11.9
%
33,112
13.2
%
Interest income, net
965
0.4
%
794
0.3
%
Other (expense) income, net
(151
)
(0.1
%)
392
0.2
%
Earnings before income taxes
32,768
12.2
%
34,298
13.7
%
Provision for income taxes
8,770
3.3
%
8,906
3.6
%
Net income
$
23,998
8.9
%
$
25,392
10.1
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.95
$
1.02
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.94
$
1.01
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:
Basic
25,274
24,837
Diluted
25,651
25,128
Six Months Ended
July 31, 2021
% of Sales
August 1, 2020
% of Sales
Net sales
$
547,735
100.0
%
388,164
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
339,602
62.0
%
273,578
70.5
%
Gross profit
208,133
38.0
%
114,586
29.5
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
141,900
25.9
%
109,322
28.1
%
Operating profit
66,233
12.1
%
5,264
1.4
%
Interest income, net
1,940
0.4
%
1,868
0.5
%
Other income, net
103
0.0
%
498
0.1
%
Earnings before income taxes
68,276
12.5
%
7,630
2.0
%
Provision for income taxes
17,893
3.3
%
3,339
0.9
%
Net income
$
50,383
9.20
%
4,291
1.1
%
Basic earnings per share
$
2.00
0.17
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.96
0.17
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:
Basic
25,221
24,938
Diluted
25,675
25,277
ZUMIEZ INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)
July 31, 2021
January 30, 2021
August 1, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
74,207
$
73,622
$
133,905
Marketable securities
337,772
301,920
165,227
Receivables
24,834
16,558
24,811
Inventories
149,368
134,354
126,701
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,656
8,823
10,560
Total current assets
597,837
535,277
461,204
Fixed assets, net
92,921
98,352
106,151
Operating lease right-of-use assets
246,592
267,152
277,322
Goodwill
60,440
61,470
60,225
Intangible assets, net
15,629
16,029
15,577
Deferred tax assets, net
5,879
9,927
7,080
Other long-term assets
11,444
10,157
9,337
Total long-term assets
432,905
463,087
475,692
Total assets
$
1,030,742
$
998,364
$
936,896
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
$
80,174
$
69,751
$
75,318
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
23,371
27,911
17,816
Income taxes payable
7,494
6,317
5,534
Operating lease liabilities
65,844
66,993
74,558
Other liabilities
28,270
24,480
30,374
Total current liabilities
205,153
195,452
203,600
Long-term operating lease liabilities
223,043
246,123
259,412
Other long-term liabilities
8,250
4,193
3,858
Total long-term liabilities
231,293
250,316
263,270
Total liabilities
436,446
445,768
466,870
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 25,559 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2021, 25,599 shares issued and outstanding at January 30, 2021, and and 25,450 shares issued and outstanding at August 1, 2020
176,951
171,628
165,056
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(2,144
)
939
(3,123
)
Retained earnings
419,489
380,029
308,093
Total shareholders' equity
594,296
552,596
470,026
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,030,742
$
998,364
$
936,896
ZUMIEZ INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
July 31, 2021
August 1, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
50,383
$
4,291
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
11,639
12,005
Noncash lease expense
32,044
30,167
Deferred taxes
4,260
(1,144
)
Stock-based compensation expense
3,431
3,146
Impairment of long-lived assets
2,079
2,128
Other
1,064
(428
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(5,353
)
(5,871
)
Inventories
(15,408
)
9,926
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(4,173
)
(937
)
Trade accounts payable
10,178
27,323
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
(4,462
)
(6,134
)
Income taxes payable
(304
)
(317
)
Operating lease liabilities
(40,413
)
(20,868
)
Other liabilities
7,165
8,718
Net cash provided by operating activities
52,130
62,005
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to fixed assets
(5,418
)
(5,024
)
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(112,888
)
(35,720
)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
75,234
71,387
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(43,072
)
30,643
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards
2,452
545
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards
(560
)
(93
)
Common stock repurchased
(10,481
)
(13,417
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(8,589
)
(12,965
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
139
2,146
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
608
81,829
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
80,690
58,991
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
81,298
$
140,820
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
$
13,542
$
4,630
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets
686
381
Accrual for repurchase of common stock
442
-
