Zumiez : Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results - Form 8-K

Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
Net Sales Increased 6.8% to $289.5 Million Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 7.8% to $1.25
LYNNWOOD, Wash., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021.
Net sales for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021 (13 weeks) increased 6.8% to $289.5 million from $271.0 million in the third quarter ended October 31, 2020 (13 weeks). Compared to the third quarter ended November 2, 2019 (13 weeks), third quarter 2021 net sales increased 9.6%. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $30.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $19.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share.
Total net sales for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 30, 2021 increased 27.0% to $837.2 million from $659.1 million reported for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 31, 2020. Compared to the first nine months (39 weeks) ended November 2, 2019, net sales increased 18.7%. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $81.1 million, or $3.20 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 of $33.4 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, and compared to net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 of $29.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share.
At October 30, 2021, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $338.1 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $316.2 million at October 31, 2020. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations partially offset by share repurchases and capital expenditures. The Company repurchased 2.2 million shares during the quarter at an average cost of $41.00 per share and a total cost of $91.6 million.
Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, "Our business continues to perform extremely well. With a strong back to school season driving record third quarter results, we generated more income in the first nine months of 2021 than in any full year period in the Company's history and we still have the important holiday season ahead of us. Our operating model has again proven to be highly adaptable as we've recently navigated multiple external headwinds starting with the pandemic in early 2020 and now global supply chain disruptions to capitalize on strong consumer demand and expand our market share. The fourth quarter has started well and we are confident that our investments in people, sourcing and fulfillment will allow us to serve our consumers this holiday season with the distinct merchandise, great service and seamless shopping experiences that are the pillars of Zumiez's long-term success."
Fourth Quarter To-Date
Total fourth quarter-to-date total sales for the 31 days ending November 30, 2021 increased 11.5%, compared with the same 31-day time period in the prior year ended December 1, 2020. Compared to the 31-day period ended December 3, 2019, total net sales increased 8.6%. Total comparable sales for the 31-day period ending November 30, 2021 were up 8.4% from the comparable period in the prior year, and increased 6.5% from the comparable period in 2019. During the 31 days ending November 30, 2021 we have again experienced closures in Europe as a result of the pandemic. We continue to monitor this situation closely as sustained closures may have an impact on our forth quarter results. Fourth quarter-to-date as of November 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased an additional 0.4 million shares of stock at an average price of $47.91 and a total cost of $17.5 million. This brings 2021 fiscal year-to-date share repurchases to 2.8 million shares at an average cost of $42.16 per share for a total cost of $120.0 million.
Outlook
Due to the continued fast-moving nature of this situation and the uncertainty of impacts on revenue and costs, the Company is not providing an outlook at this time for the fourth quarter or the year.
About Zumiez Inc.
Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of November 27, 2021, we operated 739 stores, including 607 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 63 in Europe and 17 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
ZUMIEZ INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
October 30, 2021
% of Sales
October 31, 2020
% of Sales
Net sales
$
289,455
100.0
%
$
270,952
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
174,791
60.4
%
165,146
61.0
%
Gross profit
114,664
39.6
%
105,806
39.0
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
74,822
25.8
%
67,941
25.0
%
Operating profit
39,842
13.8
%
37,865
14.0
%
Interest income, net
893
0.3
%
769
0.3
%
Other income, net
468
0.1
%
86
0.0
%
Earnings before income taxes
41,203
14.2
%
38,720
14.3
%
Provision for income taxes
10,501
3.6
%
9,581
3.5
%
Net income
$
30,702
10.6
%
$
29,139
10.8
%
Basic earnings per share
$
1.26
$
1.17
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.25
$
1.16
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:
Basic
24,284
24,864
Diluted
24,629
25,219
Nine Months Ended
October 30, 2021
% of Sales
October 31, 2020
% of Sales
Net sales
$
837,190
100.0
%
659,116
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold
514,393
61.4
%
438,724
66.6
%
Gross profit
322,797
38.6
%
220,392
33.4
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
216,722
25.9
%
177,263
26.9
%
Operating profit
106,075
12.7
%
43,129
6.5
%
Interest income, net
2,833
0.3
%
2,637
0.4
%
Other income, net
571
0.1
%
584
0.1
%
Earnings before income taxes
109,479
13.1
%
46,350
7.0
%
Provision for income taxes
28,394
3.4
%
12,920
1.9
%
Net income
$
81,085
9.7
%
33,430
5.1
%
Basic earnings per share
$
3.26
1.34
Diluted earnings per share
$
3.20
1.32
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:
Basic
24,905
24,913
Diluted
25,325
25,271
ZUMIEZ INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)
October 30, 2021
January 30, 2021
October 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,545
$
73,622
$
84,939
Marketable securities
262,541
301,920
231,234
Receivables
22,107
16,558
19,301
Inventories
175,108
134,354
160,961
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,633
8,823
9,240
Total current assets
546,934
535,277
505,675
Fixed assets, net
91,956
98,352
101,820
Operating lease right-of-use assets
244,777
267,152
273,796
Goodwill
59,525
61,470
59,540
Intangible assets, net
15,409
16,029
15,329
Deferred tax assets, net
7,784
9,927
8,192
Other long-term assets
11,804
10,157
9,802
Total long-term assets
431,255
463,087
468,479
Total assets
$
978,189
$
998,364
$
974,154
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
$
84,609
$
69,751
$
84,069
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
27,436
27,911
25,603
Income taxes payable
11,095
6,317
8,402
Operating lease liabilities
64,389
66,993
72,526
Other liabilities
30,112
24,480
25,327
Total current liabilities
217,641
195,452
215,927
Long-term operating lease liabilities
220,524
246,123
255,160
Other long-term liabilities
8,282
4,193
3,881
Total long-term liabilities
228,806
250,316
259,041
Total liabilities
446,447
445,768
474,968
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
-
-
-
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 23,319 shares issued and outstanding at October 30, 2021, 25,599 shares issued and outstanding at January 30, 2021, and 25,472 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2020
179,049
171,628
167,119
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(5,867
)
939
(5,165
)
Retained earnings
358,560
380,029
337,232
Total shareholders' equity
531,742
552,596
499,186
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
978,189
$
998,364
$
974,154
ZUMIEZ INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
October 30, 2021
October 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
81,085
$
33,430
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
17,318
17,909
Noncash lease expense
48,131
45,797
Deferred taxes
2,772
(2,155
)
Stock-based compensation expense
5,118
4,795
Impairment of long-lived assets
2,079
4,443
Other
1,204
(430
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(3,681
)
(1,030
)
Inventories
(41,702
)
(24,856
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(4,275
)
532
Trade accounts payable
14,276
36,196
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
(351
)
1,711
Income taxes payable
4,253
2,629
Operating lease liabilities
(59,099
)
(40,945
)
Other liabilities
4,808
3,728
Net cash provided by operating activities
71,936
81,754
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to fixed assets
(8,808
)
(7,488
)
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(151,089
)
(135,515
)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
186,116
104,742
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
26,219
(38,261
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards
2,863
959
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards
(560
)
(93
)
Common stock repurchased
(98,520
)
(13,417
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(96,217
)
(12,551
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(66
)
1,899
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
1,872
32,841
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
80,690
58,991
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
82,562
$
91,832
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
$
20,507
$
11,933
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets
1,851
346
Accrual for repurchase of common stock
4,034
-
