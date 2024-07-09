News-Service of the pressetext news agency

Purchase of own shares according to article 5 MAR / art. 2 Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Zumtobel Group AG: Share buyback - 30th Interim Report

Dornbirn (pta007/09.07.2024/07:30 UTC+2)

Publication pursuant to § 119 para 9 Stock Exchange Act 2018 in connection with § 7 Publication Regulation 2018 and Article 2 para 3 Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Dornbirn, 9 July 2024 - In the course of the share buyback program for shares of Zumtobel Group AG (ISIN AT0000837307) as announced on 29 November 2023, the following transactions were executed from 1 July to 5 July 2024:

Repurchased Shares Shares Highest Lowest volume repurchased repurchased price price Weighted Value of the (number as portion as portion per per average repurchased Date of shares) price paid (purchase of the share of the share share share per share shares capital capital paid paid in EUR via the stock in EUR exchange) per day in total in EUR in EUR 01.07.2024 550 0.0013% 0.0013% 6.280 6.280 6.2800 3,454.00 02.07.2024 1,296 0.0030% 0.0042% 6.300 6.260 6.2858 8,146.40 03.07.2024 2,726 0.0063% 0.0105% 6.280 6.180 6.2332 16,991.70 04.07.2024 2,044 0.0047% 0.0152% 6.200 6.180 6.1970 12,666.67 05.07.2024 3,076 0.0071% 0.0223% 6.240 6.200 6.2164 19,121.65 9,692 0.0223% 6.300 6.180 6.2299 60,380.41

The share repurchases were executed exclusively on the Vienna Stock Exchange by a credit institution, which takes its decision regarding the timing of the share purchases independent of the company and in accordance with the trading conditions pursuant to Article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Notice according to section 5 para 4 Publication Regulation 2018: (i) The details to be published pursuant to section 7 Publication Regulation 2018 regarding the transactions carried out in the course of this share buyback program as well as (ii) amendments to the share buyback program (as the case may be) to be published pursuant to section 6 Publication Regulation 2018, will be published on the website of Zumtobel Group AG ( https://z.lighting/en/group/investor-relations/zumtobel-group-shares/).