News-Service of the pressetext news agency

Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0

Publication: 09.07.2024 07:30

Source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/20240709007

Keywords: stock transaction of own shares

Purchase of own shares according to article 5 MAR / art. 2 Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Zumtobel Group AG: Share buyback - 30th Interim Report

Dornbirn (pta007/09.07.2024/07:30 UTC+2)

Publication pursuant to § 119 para 9 Stock Exchange Act 2018 in connection with § 7 Publication Regulation 2018 and Article 2 para 3 Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Dornbirn, 9 July 2024 - In the course of the share buyback program for shares of Zumtobel Group AG (ISIN AT0000837307) as announced on 29 November 2023, the following transactions were executed from 1 July to 5 July 2024:

Repurchased

Shares

Shares

Highest

Lowest

volume

repurchased repurchased price

price

Weighted

Value of the

(number

as portion

as portion

per

per

average

repurchased

Date

of shares)

price paid

(purchase

of the share

of the share

share

share

per share

shares

capital

capital

paid

paid

in EUR

via the stock

in EUR

exchange)

per day

in total

in EUR

in EUR

01.07.2024

550

0.0013%

0.0013%

6.280

6.280

6.2800

3,454.00

02.07.2024

1,296

0.0030%

0.0042%

6.300

6.260

6.2858

8,146.40

03.07.2024

2,726

0.0063%

0.0105%

6.280

6.180

6.2332

16,991.70

04.07.2024

2,044

0.0047%

0.0152%

6.200

6.180

6.1970

12,666.67

05.07.2024

3,076

0.0071%

0.0223%

6.240

6.200

6.2164

19,121.65

9,692

0.0223%

6.300

6.180

6.2299

60,380.41

The share repurchases were executed exclusively on the Vienna Stock Exchange by a credit institution, which takes its decision regarding the timing of the share purchases independent of the company and in accordance with the trading conditions pursuant to Article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Notice according to section 5 para 4 Publication Regulation 2018: (i) The details to be published pursuant to section 7 Publication Regulation 2018 regarding the transactions carried out in the course of this share buyback program as well as (ii) amendments to the share buyback program (as the case may be) to be published pursuant to section 6 Publication Regulation 2018, will be published on the website of Zumtobel Group AG ( https://z.lighting/en/group/investor-relations/zumtobel-group-shares/).

Emitter:

Zumtobel Group AG

Höchster Straße 8

6850 Dornbirn

Austria

Contact Person:

Eric Schmiedchen

Phone:

+43 5572 509 1125

E-Mail:

eric.schmiedchen@zumtobelgroup.com

Website:

z.lighting

ISIN(s):

AT0000837307 (Share)

Stock Exchange(s):

Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Trade)

News transmitted by pressetext. The emitter is responsible for the content.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Zumtobel Group AG published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 05:33:03 UTC.