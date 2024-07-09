Purchase of own shares according to article 5 MAR / art. 2 Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Zumtobel Group AG: Share buyback - 30th Interim Report
Dornbirn (pta007/09.07.2024/07:30 UTC+2)
Publication pursuant to § 119 para 9 Stock Exchange Act 2018 in connection with § 7 Publication Regulation 2018 and Article 2 para 3 Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Dornbirn, 9 July 2024 - In the course of the share buyback program for shares of Zumtobel Group AG (ISIN AT0000837307) as announced on 29 November 2023, the following transactions were executed from 1 July to 5 July 2024:
Repurchased
Shares
Shares
Highest
Lowest
volume
repurchased repurchased price
price
Weighted
Value of the
(number
as portion
as portion
per
per
average
repurchased
Date
of shares)
price paid
(purchase
of the share
of the share
share
share
per share
shares
capital
capital
paid
paid
in EUR
via the stock
in EUR
exchange)
per day
in total
in EUR
in EUR
01.07.2024
550
0.0013%
0.0013%
6.280
6.280
6.2800
3,454.00
02.07.2024
1,296
0.0030%
0.0042%
6.300
6.260
6.2858
8,146.40
03.07.2024
2,726
0.0063%
0.0105%
6.280
6.180
6.2332
16,991.70
04.07.2024
2,044
0.0047%
0.0152%
6.200
6.180
6.1970
12,666.67
05.07.2024
3,076
0.0071%
0.0223%
6.240
6.200
6.2164
19,121.65
9,692
0.0223%
6.300
6.180
6.2299
60,380.41
The share repurchases were executed exclusively on the Vienna Stock Exchange by a credit institution, which takes its decision regarding the timing of the share purchases independent of the company and in accordance with the trading conditions pursuant to Article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Notice according to section 5 para 4 Publication Regulation 2018: (i) The details to be published pursuant to section 7 Publication Regulation 2018 regarding the transactions carried out in the course of this share buyback program as well as (ii) amendments to the share buyback program (as the case may be) to be published pursuant to section 6 Publication Regulation 2018, will be published on the website of Zumtobel Group AG ( https://z.lighting/en/group/investor-relations/zumtobel-group-shares/).
Emitter:
Zumtobel Group AG
Höchster Straße 8
6850 Dornbirn
Austria
Contact Person:
Eric Schmiedchen
Phone:
+43 5572 509 1125
E-Mail:
eric.schmiedchen@zumtobelgroup.com
Website:
z.lighting
ISIN(s):
AT0000837307 (Share)
Stock Exchange(s):
Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Trade)
News transmitted by pressetext. The emitter is responsible for the content.
Zumtobel Group AG is an Austria-based company. The Company is engaged as a provider of lighting solutions, lighting components and the associated services. The Company operates through two segments: Lighting Segment and Components Segment. In the lighting segment, the Company produces hardware and software for lighting systems (LED light sources, LED drivers, sensors and light management). It offer services such as advice on intelligent lighting controls and emergency lighting systems, lighting contracting, design services, project management for turnkey lighting solutions as well as new, data-based services with a focus on connecting buildings and cities using light infrastructure, e.g. Real-time location of goods and people using Bluetooth Doppler direction finding. The Components segment includes industry (including logistics, halls, parking garages), office, education and healthcare (including hospitals, schools and universities) and retail (incl. Supermarkets, furniture stores).