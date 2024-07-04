News-Service of the pressetext news agency Josefstädter Straße 44, 1080 Vienna, Austria, phone: +43 1 81140-0 Publication: 04.07.2024 10:00 Source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/20240704011 Keywords: general meeting Shareholders' meeting according to article 107 section 3 AktG Zumtobel Group AG: Invitation to the 48th Annual General Meeting Dornbirn (pta011/04.07.2024/10:00 UTC+2) Zumtobel Group AG Company register number 62309 g ISIN: AT0000837307 The Management Board of Zumtobel Group AG (the "Company") invites the shareholders of the Company to attend the 48th General Meeting on Friday, 2 August 2024, at 10:00 am (CEST, local time in Dornbirn) in the Lichtforum Höchsterstrasse, Höchsterstrasse 8, A-6850 Dornbirn. Agenda: Presentation of the approved annual financial statements as of 30 April 2024 together with the report of the Management Board and the report of the Supervisory Board on the 2023/2024 financial year, the proposal on the use of profit as well as presentation of the consolidated financial statements, the group management report and the consolidated corporate governance report as of 30 April 2024. Resolution on the use of profit for the 2023/2024 financial year. Resolution on the release of the members of the Management Board from liability for the 2023/2024 financial year. Resolution on the release of the members of the Supervisory Board from liability for the 2023/2024 financial year. Resolution on the remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board. Resolution on the determination of the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2024/2025 financial year. Resolution on the compensation report for 2023/2024. Elections to the Supervisory Board. Election of an auditor for the audit of the annual financial statements, management report, consolidated financial statements and group management report as well as where required by law for the 2024/2025 financial year, the audit of the mandatory consolidated sustainability report for the 2024/2025 financial year. 1. Documentation for the General Meeting (Section 106 no. 4 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act) The documents required by Section 108 (3) to (5) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (announcement of the General Meeting pursuant to Section 106 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, proposed resolutions resp. explanations to point 1 of the agenda, which does not require a resolution), the consolidated financial statements and management report, the consolidated corporate governance report, consolidated annual financial statements and group management report, the proposal for the use of profit, the report of the Supervisory Board pursuant to Section 96 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, the compensation report for the Management Board and Supervisory Board 2023/2024, forms for the granting and cancellation of a proxy pursuant to Section 114 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, curricula vitae and declarations of the candidates pursuant to Section 87 (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act in relation to point 8 of the agenda) shall be available no later than the 21st day prior to the General Meeting, i.e. as of 12 July 2024, for download free of charge on the Company's website as recorded in the company register under https://z.lighting/and will also be available at the General Meeting. 2. Date of record and requirements for participation in the General Meeting (Section 106 nos. 6 and 7 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act) The shareholders of Zumtobel Group AG are entitled participate in the General Meeting if they hold shares in Zumtobel Group AG on the date of record, which is the end of the tenth day prior to the General Meeting, i.e. 23 July 2024 at 12:00 a.m. CEST (local time in Dornbirn). In accordance with Section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, the shareholding on the date of record must be confirmed in writing by a custodial institution or a securities dealer that/who is headquartered in a member state of the European Economic Area or a full member state of the OECD.

This custody account confirmation must contain the following information (Section 10a (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act): Information on the issuer: name/company and address or a code commonly used for transactions between financial institutions (SWIFT code); Information on the shareholder: name/company, address, date of birth for natural persons, registry and registry number for legal entities; Information on shares: number of shares (ISIN: AT0000837307) owned by the shareholder; Depository number or other designation; Date to which the custody account confirmation refers. Custody account confirmations will be accepted in German or English. They may not be older than seven days on the date of presentation and must be issued in writing. This confirmation must be received by the Company in one of the forms stated below no later than the third business day prior to the General Meeting, i.e. 30 July 2024, by 12:00 a.m. CEST (local time in Dornbirn): By fax: +43 (0) 1 8900 500 50 or By email: anmeldung.zumtobel@hauptversammlung.at(whereby the document(s) must be scanned and attached in text form, e.g. tif, pdf, etc.) or By mail or messenger service: HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH in trust for Zumtobel Group AG Köppel 60 A-8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel or By SWIFT ISO 15022: GIBAATWGGMS (message type MT598 or MT599; ISIN AT0000837307 must be indicated in the text) By SWIFT ISO 20022: ou=gms,o=gibaatwg o=swift - seev.003.001.XX or seev.004.001.XX in the version containing the lowest number of required fields (a detailed description can be found on the website https://z.lighting/ Investor Relations/General Meeting). The custody account confirmation, which serves as proof of the shareholding, must refer to the above-mentioned date of record (23 July 2024, 12:00 a.m. CEST, local time in Dornbirn). Shareholders will be automatically registered for the General Meeting when their custody account confirmation is received. The custody account confirmation process is not connected with any limitations over the disposal of shares; shareholders may also dispose freely over their shares after they have registered for the General Meeting. 3. Information on the rights of shareholders under Sections 109, 110 and 118 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (Section 106 no. 5 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act) Shareholders should note their rights to request the addition of items to the agenda pursuant to Section 109 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, to submit proposals for resolutions pursuant to Section 110 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act and to request information at the General Meeting pursuant to Section 118 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act. Shareholders who have individually or jointly held 5% of share capital for at least three months are entitled to submit a written request for the inclusion and public announcement of specific points on the agenda for the General Meeting if these requests reach the Company by mail no later than the 21st day prior to the General Meeting, i.e. by 12 July 2024. All such requests must be accompanied by proof of the shareholding and should be addressed to Zumtobel Group AG, Investor Relations Department, Höchsterstrasse 8, A-6850 Dornbirn, or sent by email (an electronic document in PDF format with a qualified electronic signature) to investorrelations@zumtobelgroup.com. Every request

for the addition of a point to the agenda must also include a proposal and statement of reasons. Submission of a custody account confirmation pursuant to Section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act confirming that the requesting shareholders have been holders of the shares for at least three months prior to the filing of the request and which must not be older than seven days at the time of receipt by the Company shall suffice for the purposes of proving shareholder status. Please refer to the explanations on eligibility for participation with regard to the other requirements for the custody account confirmation. Shareholders whose individual or combined stakes equal or exceed 1% of share capital are entitled to submit written recommendations for resolutions and call for publication on the Company's website of these recommendations together with the name(s) of the involved shareholder(s), a statement of reasons and any commentary by the Management Board or the Supervisory Board. All such requests must be received by the Company no later than the seventh business days prior to the General Meeting, i.e. by 24 July 2024, together with proof of the shareholding by fax to +43 (0) 5572 509 - 1249 or by email to investorrelations@zumtobelgroup.com. Additional information on these rights, especially all the methods for submitting proposed resolutions to the Company and providing the necessary proof of the shareholding, are available on the Company's website as recorded in the company register under https://z.lighting/. Every shareholder has the right to make a motion to any point on the agenda at the General Meeting (excluding the nomination of candidates for election to the Supervisory Board, which may only be made in accordance with the requirements of Section 110 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act), as long as it does not require prior announcement (Section 119 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act). These motions must be accompanied by proof of eligibility to attend the General Meeting as defined in this invitation. Pursuant to Section 118 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, every shareholder has the right to request information on the business affairs of the Company at the General Meeting when this information is required to correctly evaluate a point on the agenda. This right also covers the Company's legal and business relations with affiliated companies as well as the position of the corporation and the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. The information provided must comply with the principles of conscientious and accurate reporting. This information may be refused if, under reasonable business judgment, it could create a material disadvantage for the Company or an affiliated company, or if the provision of such information is illegal. This information may also be refused if it is available without interruption on the Company's website in the form of questions and answers at least seven days before the General Meeting, i.e. at least since 26 July 2024, and if this information remains on the Company's website one month after the General Meeting, i.e. at least until 2 September 2024. Questions whose answers require longer preparation should be submitted to the Company in writing and in advance to allow for efficient proceedings at the General Meeting. These questions should be sent to the company by email to investorrelations@zumtobelgroup.com or by mail to Zumtobel Group AG, Investor Relations Department, Höchsterstrasse 8, A-6850 Dornbirn. 4. Representation by proxy (Section 106 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act) Every shareholder who is entitled to take part in the General Meeting may, pursuant to Section 113 (1) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, designate a natural person or legal entity as proxy. The proxy participates in the General Meeting on behalf of the shareholder and has the same rights as the shareholder he or she represents. The proxy must be granted to a specific person or legal entity in writing and, similar to the cancellation of a proxy, must be submitted on a timely basis prior to the General Meeting, either by personal delivery at the meeting venue during or before registration for the General Meeting, or by submission to the Company's designated Investor Relations representative for receipt no later than 2 August 2024, 8:00 a.m. CEST (local time in Dornbirn) by one of the following methods: By fax: +43 (0) 1 8900 500 50 or By email: anmeldung.zumtobel@hauptversammlung.at, whereby the proxy or cancellation must be attached to the email in text form, e.g. tif, pdf or By mail or messenger service: HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH in trust for Zumtobel Group AG Köppel 60 A-8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel or

By SWIFT ISO 15022: GIBAATWGGMS (message type MT598 or MT599; ISIN AT0000837307 must be indicated in the text) By SWIFT ISO 20022: ou=gms,o=gibaatwg o=swift - seev.003.001.XX or seev.004.001.XX in the version containing the lowest number of required fields (a detailed description can be found on the website https://z.lighting/ Investor Relations/General Meeting). Forms for the granting and cancellation of a proxy as well as a detailed description on how to use SWIFT as a means of transmission can be downloaded free of charge under https://z.lighting/. The use of these forms for granting or cancelling a proxy is not mandatory. The Company itself or a member of the Management Board or Supervisory Board may only vote as a proxy if the shareholder has issued express instructions for the exercise of his or her voting rights on the individual points of the agenda. If the shareholder has designated his or her depository institution as the proxy, the institution only needs to verify this status by issuing a statement together with the custody account confirmation. The above requirements for the granting of a proxy apply analogously to the cancellation of a proxy. As a special service for shareholders, Michael Knap of the interest group for investors (IVA - "Interessenverband für Anleger") will be available to serve as an independent representative for the non-discretionary exercise of voting rights at the General Meeting. Anyone interested in this service can contact him directly as follows: mobile +43 664 2138740 or email knap.zumtobel@hauptversammlung.at. A corresponding proxy form can be found on the internet at https://z.lighting/. The voting representative will be present at the General Meeting. The costs for voting representation will be covered by Zumtobel Group AG. All other costs, in particular bank charges incurred by the shareholder for the custody account confirmation or postage costs, are to be borne by the shareholder. Even if a proxy is designated, shareholders must also meet the requirements for participation in the General Meeting that are listed under point 2 above "Date of record and requirements for participation in the General Meeting". Anonymous participation as a nominee shareholder (shares owned by "third-parties") is not permitted. 5. Total number of shares and voting rights (Section 106 no. 9 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act) In accordance with Section 106 no. 9 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with Section 83 (2) no. 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act, the Company hereby confirms that it has issued 43,146,657 no-par-value bearer shares and that each share carries the right to one vote. The numbers mentioned in this paragraph were determined as of 28 June 2024 and are subject to change before the General Meeting. In order to facilitate entrance controls, shareholders and their representatives are asked to arrive at the venue in due time before the start of the General Meeting. The Company reserves the right to determine the identity of the persons attending the General Meeting. If this identification is not possible, entrance may be denied. Participants should therefore carry official photo identification (e.g. passport or driver's license) for this purpose. Entrance for the distribution of voting cards will begin at 9:00 a.m. CEST (local time in Dornbirn). The General Meeting is the most important governing body of a stock corporation because it is a forum for the Company's owners - its shareholders. We therefore ask for your understanding that we cannot turn the General Meeting into an event for guests, as much as we value this interest. Consequently, attendance at the General Meeting as a guest is only possible with a personal invitation and after advance consultation with the Investor Relations Department under telephone number: +43 (0) 5572 509 - 1125. 6. Data protection information The preparation for and conduct of the General Meeting involves the processing by the Company of personal data on the shareholders. In particular, this data includes the following: the information contained in the custody account confirmation required by Section 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act as well as other information supplied by the shareholder (name and/or company, address and code of the issuer of the custody account confirmation; name, address and date of birth of the shareholder; the depository number or other depository designation; the number and, where applicable, the nominal value of the shares held by the shareholder as well as the designation of the class or securities identification number; the date or time period referred to by the custody account confirmation; information on any proxy (proxies) designated by the shareholder; voting card number, where applicable). The Company is the controller with respect to this personal data as defined in Art. 4(7) of the General Data Protection Regulation.