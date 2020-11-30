Zumtobel Group Award 2021: Zumtobel Group launches public call for submissions for its international architecture award

Dornbirn, 30. November 2020 - Light with its visual and non-visual effects has a great influence on our health. The biological, i.e. the non-visual, effect is becoming increasingly important. It influences sleep quality, important bodily functions and general well-being. Modern lighting concepts already take the non-visual effects of light into account. Zumtobel and its development partner Nichia are now going one step further and changing the LED colour spectrum in a specific wavelength range in which the eye is particularly sensitive to visual, emotional and biological stimuli. In doing so, the developers are basing their work on the daylight spectrum.





Adjustment of the LED light spectrum





Zumtobel Spectrum harmonises the light spectrum in order to get as close as possible to natural daylight from human perspectives. In the process, the intensities of the blue wavelengths are significantly reduced, while the azure wavelengths are increased. The eye does not notice the difference to regular LED lighting, but it is less stressed. With a standard LED light spectrum, the pupil diameter tends to be larger than in natural daylight for the same illuminance. Zumtobel Spectrum reduces the diameter and helps the pupil to remain in its natural size. This reduces the amount of light entering the eye and reduces the strain on the retina. The result: the eyes remain relaxed and do not tire as quickly. On the one hand, this has a positive effect on concentration, on the other hand, the eye can relax more quickly and easily after strenuous visual tasks.





Development in partnership





Zumtobel attaches great importance to long-term partnerships. Zumtobel has been able to win the Japanese chemicals and semiconductor group Nichia as a partner for the development of the new "Zumtobel Spectrum" technology. Both companies have two important values in common: they are committed to the development of sustainable products and place human well-being at the centre of all their activities.





Luminaires with Zumtobel Spectrum





A patent application is currently being filed for the technological world premiere "Zumtobel Spectrum", which is currently being tested in pilot projects. LIGHT FIELDS III and ECOOS II are the first Zumtobel luminaires to be equipped with this technology with more to follow.