Zuoli Kechuang Micro finance : UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
05/10/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
佐 力 科 創 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司
(Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited)*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6866)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of 佐力科創小額貸款股份有限公司 (Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*) (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the three months ended 31 March 2021, together with comparative figures for the corresponding period, prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange).
- 1 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the three months ended 31 March 2021 - unaudited (Express in Renminbi (''RMB'')'000, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended
31 March
2021
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
Interest income
62,315
73,556
Interest and commission expenses
(12,056)
(14,501)
Net interest income
50,259
59,055
Other net income
20,087
9,500
Impairment losses
(11,396)
(10,181)
Administrative expenses
(14,010)
(12,098)
Profit before tax
44,940
46,276
Income tax expense
(11,350)
(11,878)
Profit for the period
33,590
34,398
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
31,764
32,784
Non-controlling interests
1,826
1,614
Profit for the period
33,590
34,398
- 2 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 March
31 December
2021
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
72,009
78,229
Interests receivables
604
988
Loans and advances to customers
2,500,574
2,400,114
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
-
1,010
Intangible assets
981
1,136
Goodwill
20,940
20,940
Fixed assets
49,846
50,888
Deferred tax assets
51,709
48,945
Other assets
3,408
2,129
Total assets
2,700,071
2,604,379
Liabilities
Interest-bearing borrowings
687,827
656,197
Lease liabilities
5,452
6,859
Accruals and other payables
106,187
46,317
Current taxation
58,087
46,078
Total liabilities
857,553
755,451
NET ASSETS
1,842,518
1,848,928
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
1,180,000
1,180,000
Reserves
598,976
567,212
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the
Company
1,778,976
1,747,212
Non-controlling interests
63,542
101,716
Total equity
1,842,518
1,848,928
- 3 -
The Group's unaudited consolidated results for the three months ended 31 March 2021 have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted by the Group as disclosed in the 2020 Annual Report and the new applicable International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
The unaudited consolidated results of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.
Shareholders and potential shareholders of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By Order of the Board
佐力科創小額貸款股份有限公司
(Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*)
Yu Yin
Chairman
Hong Kong, 10 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Yin, Mr. Zheng Xuegen, Mr. Yang Sheng and Ms. Hu Fangfang, the non-executive Director is Mr. Pan Zhongmin, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Kin Man, Mr. Zhao Xuqiang and Ms. Yang Jie.
Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:21:07 UTC.