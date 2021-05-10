Log in
    6866   CNE100001TL0

ZUOLI KECHUANG MICRO-FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(6866)
  Report
Zuoli Kechuang Micro finance : UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

05/10/2021 | 05:22am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

佐 力 科 創 小 額 貸 款 股 份 有 限 公 司

(Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited)*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6866)

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of 佐力科創小額貸款股份有限公司 (Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*) (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for the three months ended 31 March 2021, together with comparative figures for the corresponding period, prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange).

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the three months ended 31 March 2021 - unaudited (Express in Renminbi (''RMB'')'000, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended

31 March

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Interest income

62,315

73,556

Interest and commission expenses

(12,056)

(14,501)

Net interest income

50,259

59,055

Other net income

20,087

9,500

Impairment losses

(11,396)

(10,181)

Administrative expenses

(14,010)

(12,098)

Profit before tax

44,940

46,276

Income tax expense

(11,350)

(11,878)

Profit for the period

33,590

34,398

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

31,764

32,784

Non-controlling interests

1,826

1,614

Profit for the period

33,590

34,398

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 March

31 December

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

72,009

78,229

Interests receivables

604

988

Loans and advances to customers

2,500,574

2,400,114

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

-

1,010

Intangible assets

981

1,136

Goodwill

20,940

20,940

Fixed assets

49,846

50,888

Deferred tax assets

51,709

48,945

Other assets

3,408

2,129

Total assets

2,700,071

2,604,379

Liabilities

Interest-bearing borrowings

687,827

656,197

Lease liabilities

5,452

6,859

Accruals and other payables

106,187

46,317

Current taxation

58,087

46,078

Total liabilities

857,553

755,451

NET ASSETS

1,842,518

1,848,928

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

1,180,000

1,180,000

Reserves

598,976

567,212

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the

Company

1,778,976

1,747,212

Non-controlling interests

63,542

101,716

Total equity

1,842,518

1,848,928

- 3 -

The Group's unaudited consolidated results for the three months ended 31 March 2021 have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies adopted by the Group as disclosed in the 2020 Annual Report and the new applicable International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

The unaudited consolidated results of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company.

Shareholders and potential shareholders of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

佐力科創小額貸款股份有限公司

(Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Company Limited*)

Yu Yin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Yin, Mr. Zheng Xuegen, Mr. Yang Sheng and Ms. Hu Fangfang, the non-executive Director is Mr. Pan Zhongmin, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Kin Man, Mr. Zhao Xuqiang and Ms. Yang Jie.

  • For identification purposes only

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Zuoli Kechuang Micro-finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
