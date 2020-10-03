Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zuora, Inc.    ZUO

ZUORA, INC.

(ZUO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

My Quibble with Quibi: Lessons from a Doomed Streaming Site

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 05:05am EDT

ByTien Tzuo October 2, 2020

Six months after launching, Jeffrey Katzenberg's short-form video streaming startup Quibi is now 'exploring strategic options,' including a possible sale, according to the Wall Street Journal. In case you're wondering, that's not a good sign.

Quibi is still, presumably, sitting on a pile of cash. It has raised over $1.75 billion dollars. It still has all sorts of high profile Hollywood talent: Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez, Liam Hemsworth, etc. It still has dozens of 'quick bite' series (Quibi, get it?) whose episodes range from five to ten minutes in length. It even picked up a couple of Emmys last week.

But as Jimmy Kimmel noted on that same Emmys telecast, Quibi had 'ten Emmy nominations this year, including outstanding short-form comedy or drama or dumbest thing ever to cost a billion dollars.' Ouch.

Quibi doesn't give out paid subscriber numbers, but professionals estimate those numbers are profoundly underwhelming. As my friend and colleague Ray Wang of Constellation Research Inc. recently observed to the LA Times: 'They built some great original content, but only attracting [an estimated] 1 million subscribers isn't going to cut it when you need 40 or 50 million to count.'

So what happened? What went wrong? Well, according to Jeffrey Katzenberg: 'I attribute everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus. Everything.' I think he means that we were all supposed to be watching Quibi on our phones on our commutes, but then those commutes went away. And as the commute goes, so goes Quibi.

Sorry, but I'm with Kimmel on this one: that is one of the dumbest things I've ever heard. All kinds of video streaming services are going through the roof right now, and according to my screen time dashboard I'm still hopelessly addicted to my phone. Just look at the success of TikTok if you think that short-form video doesn't work during a pandemic. It doesn't make any sense.

Quibi should have been a no-brainer. They had all the money and talent in the world. And it's not like there were no problems before COVID - the app dropped out of the top 50 list a week after it went live on April 6th. But I honestly don't think Quibi's problem was its content. I think Quibi's problem was its agility (or lack thereof). We all got hit with the pandemic at the same time, but some companies were able to think on our feet, and had the tools and wherewithal to pivot accordingly.

Case in point: Foxtel in Australia. Like the rest of cable TV, they are looking towards subscription-based streaming services to make up for the growing number of cord-cutters. Their first effort was Kayo, a well reviewed, immersive sports experience. But once COVID arrived in full force, they knew that their sports OTT service Kayo was going to take a hit, so they moved up their Netflix competitor Binge's launch by six months! That's truly remarkable - I've heard of big media launches getting delayed, but never pushed forward. Now their sports site is making a comeback and they're crushing it on both fronts.

Over the summer you've heard me talk about all kinds of subscription companies doing amazing stuff with free trials, discounts and bonus features. COVID was clearly an all-hands on deck situation, and these companies responded with dexterity and creativity. Heck, some companies pivoted practically their entire value proposition. Resy, which provides back-end management for restaurants, gave all their clients two months free and then spun up a pick-up and delivery function.

And then there was Quibi. Quibi clearly didn't have the ability to experiment very much. After launching on April 6th they extended their 90-day free trial to the end of the month (they eventually converted less than ten percent of those early sign-ups into paying subscribers), and after switching to a two-week free trial on May 1st they have not changed their offer since (basic plans start at $5 a month). Contrast that with Fender, who decided to open up their Fender Play free trial from 30 days to three months at the beginning of COVID, and wound up with a million new subscribers in six weeks. They've gone on to sell more guitars in 2020 than any other year in their history.

Smart subscription services know the importance of pricing and the need to experiment to get it just right. The days of launching and managing companies like they're giant cruise ships are long gone. The launch of a subscription service is just the first step on a long journey of experimentation. You have to constantly adjust and refine in order to hit the right sweet spot for your customers and your market. You need to stay nimble, you need to adapt. Clearly, Quibi did not.

In the words of Bruce Lee: 'If you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup…You put it in a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend.'

+++

For more insights from Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo, sign up to receive the Subscribed Weekly here. The opinions expressed in the Subscribed Weekly are his own, not those of the company. The companies mentioned in this newsletter are not necessarily Zuora customers.

And check out his book SUBSCRIBED: Why the Subscription Model Will be Your Company's Future - and What to Do About It.

Disclaimer

Zuora Inc. published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 09:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZUORA, INC.
05:05a
PU
09/25ZUORA : Fortune CONNECT with Alan Murray
PU
09/23ZUORA : Subscription Businesses Outpace S&P 500 Revenues Nearly 6X Amid Pandemic..
BU
09/11ZUORA : to Participate in the Jefferies Software Virtual Conference
BU
09/04ZUORA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
09/02ZUORA : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/02ZUORA : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
09/02ZUORA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
09/02ZUORA : Thinking about buying stock in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zuora Inc, Wal..
PR
08/28ZUORA, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 297 M - -
Net income 2021 -72,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 204 M 1 204 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 249
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart ZUORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zuora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,58 $
Last Close Price 10,19 $
Spread / Highest target 86,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tien Tzuo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd McElhatton Chief Financial Officer
Brent Cromley Senior Vice President-Technology
Jason Pressman Independent Director
Peter H. Fenton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZUORA, INC.-28.89%1 204
SAP SE10.34%187 036
ORACLE CORPORATION11.04%179 690
SERVICENOW INC.74.68%94 466
INTUIT INC.26.88%87 009
DOCUSIGN, INC.194.52%41 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group