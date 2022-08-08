Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zuora, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZUO   US98983V1061

ZUORA, INC.

(ZUO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
9.280 USD   +3.11%
08:05aZuora Announces Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
08/02ZUORA : Ten Startups Selected by Village Capital and Zuora for Sustainability Subscribed
PU
07/26Zuora Announces New Offering in Partnership with Snowflake to Unlock Data That Companies Need to Nurture and Monetize Ongoing Customer Relationships
BU
Zuora Announces Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

08/08/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended on July 31, 2022 following the close of market on August 24, 2022. On that day, Zuora’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Zuora’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Zuora Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5655
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0338
Conference ID: 8022374
Replay: 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 with conference ID 8022374 available from August 24, 2022 4:00 p.m. PT to August 31, 2022, 11:59 p.m. PT
Live Webcast: https://investor.zuora.com, with replay available until August 24, 2023

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models, and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire quote to cash and revenue recognition process. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2022 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies.

SOURCE: ZUORA FINANCIAL


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZUORA, INC.
08/02ZUORA : Ten Startups Selected by Village Capital and Zuora for Sustainability Subscribed
PU
07/26Zuora Announces New Offering in Partnership with Snowflake to Unlock Data That Companie..
BU
07/26Zuora, Inc. Announces New Offering in Partnership with Snowflake to Unlock Data That Co..
CI
07/22German Consumer Law Imposes New Obligations For Businesses Offering Subscriptions
AQ
07/20Consumers shun candles, barbecue kits as budgets tighten
RE
07/13SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Retreat Premarket Wednesday
MT
07/13Zuora Unveils Partnership With BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions to Offer Usage-Based Servi..
MT
07/13Zuora Partners with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions to Monetize Equipment Services in the..
BU
07/13Zuora, Inc. Partners with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions to Monetize Equipment Services ..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on ZUORA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 403 M - -
Net income 2023 -99,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 199 M 1 199 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
EV / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 393
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart ZUORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zuora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,28 $
Average target price 20,33 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tien Tzuo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robbie J. E. Traube President & Chief Revenue Officer
Todd E. McElhatton Chief Financial Officer
Paul Heard Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Daisy Hernandez Senior Vice President-Strategy & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZUORA, INC.-50.32%1 199
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.31%206 132
SAP SE-26.16%109 647
SERVICENOW INC.-23.76%99 769
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.37%35 203
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-10.88%21 411