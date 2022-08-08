Zuora Announces Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended on July 31, 2022 following the close of market on August 24, 2022. On that day, Zuora’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Zuora’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Zuora Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 440-5655

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0338

Conference ID: 8022374

Replay: 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 with conference ID 8022374 available from August 24, 2022 4:00 p.m. PT to August 31, 2022, 11:59 p.m. PT

Live Webcast: https://investor.zuora.com, with replay available until August 24, 2023

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models, and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire quote to cash and revenue recognition process. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2022 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies.

SOURCE: ZUORA FINANCIAL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005029/en/