Zuora Appoints Software Engineering Leader Pete Hirsch as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today announced the appointment of Pete Hirsch as its Chief Product and Technology Officer. Hirsch will join Zuora on July 10, 2023 and report to founder and CEO Tien Tzuo to lead the company’s global product innovation and engineering functions.

Hirsch comes to Zuora with more than 30 years of software engineering experience leading enterprise product and engineering organizations. Most recently, he was Chief Technology Officer at BlackLine, a financial controls and automation software company, where he led the company’s product and technology groups, set its technology direction and scaled its global cloud platform. Prior to BlackLine, Hirsch was Executive Vice President of Technology and Operations at fintech provider Ellie Mae, where he oversaw all technology functions, including product development, public cloud and SaaS operations.

“Pete is the right leader to further accelerate our product innovation engine and help companies make the critical shift to customer-centric business models,” said Tzuo. “His proven ability to scale organizations across financial and accounting technology will be essential as we continue to expand our product suite. Pete is a compassionate and transparent leader who builds great cross-functional partnerships that align with our Zuora values.”

Hirsch also brings experience from SAP, where he was Senior Vice President and Chief Architect of Ariba, and then Senior Vice President, Ariba Cloud Engineering & Technology, focused on its mainline cloud engineering team following its acquisition. Before that, he spent several years at IBM, where he led a SaaS business unit and supported the acquisition of several companies.

“Zuora is an industry pioneer that has transformed the way the world sees recurring revenue, from subscription to consumption and beyond,” said Hirsch. “I was drawn to Zuora because of its fantastic market position: mature enough to make an impact with its established multi-product portfolio, but there’s still opportunity to be agile and move quickly. I look forward to joining the team and Zuora’s clear sense of shared mission.”

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform for recurring revenue businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. After starting with Zuora Billing in 2007, Zuora’s award-winning multi-product portfolio now also includes Zuora Revenue, Zuora Collect, and Zephr, all powered by the Zuora Platform. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

