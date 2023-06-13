Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Zuora, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZUO   US98983V1061

ZUORA, INC.

(ZUO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-13 pm EDT
11.67 USD    0.00%
04:11pZuora Appoints Software Engineering Leader Pete Hirsch as Chief Product and Technology Officer
BU
06/07Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services Selects Zuora to Help Expand its World-Leading Employee Engagement Business
BU
06/02Insider Sell: Zuora
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zuora Appoints Software Engineering Leader Pete Hirsch as Chief Product and Technology Officer

06/13/2023 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today announced the appointment of Pete Hirsch as its Chief Product and Technology Officer. Hirsch will join Zuora on July 10, 2023 and report to founder and CEO Tien Tzuo to lead the company’s global product innovation and engineering functions.

Hirsch comes to Zuora with more than 30 years of software engineering experience leading enterprise product and engineering organizations. Most recently, he was Chief Technology Officer at BlackLine, a financial controls and automation software company, where he led the company’s product and technology groups, set its technology direction and scaled its global cloud platform. Prior to BlackLine, Hirsch was Executive Vice President of Technology and Operations at fintech provider Ellie Mae, where he oversaw all technology functions, including product development, public cloud and SaaS operations.

“Pete is the right leader to further accelerate our product innovation engine and help companies make the critical shift to customer-centric business models,” said Tzuo. “His proven ability to scale organizations across financial and accounting technology will be essential as we continue to expand our product suite. Pete is a compassionate and transparent leader who builds great cross-functional partnerships that align with our Zuora values.”

Hirsch also brings experience from SAP, where he was Senior Vice President and Chief Architect of Ariba, and then Senior Vice President, Ariba Cloud Engineering & Technology, focused on its mainline cloud engineering team following its acquisition. Before that, he spent several years at IBM, where he led a SaaS business unit and supported the acquisition of several companies.

“Zuora is an industry pioneer that has transformed the way the world sees recurring revenue, from subscription to consumption and beyond,” said Hirsch. “I was drawn to Zuora because of its fantastic market position: mature enough to make an impact with its established multi-product portfolio, but there’s still opportunity to be agile and move quickly. I look forward to joining the team and Zuora’s clear sense of shared mission.”

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform for recurring revenue businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. After starting with Zuora Billing in 2007, Zuora’s award-winning multi-product portfolio now also includes Zuora Revenue, Zuora Collect, and Zephr, all powered by the Zuora Platform. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

© 2023 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, Subscription Economy Index, Zephr, and Subscription Experience Platform are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

SOURCE: ZUORA FINANCIAL


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ZUORA, INC.
04:11pZuora Appoints Software Engineering Leader Pete Hirsch as Chief Product and Technology ..
BU
06/07Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services Selects Zuora to Help Expand its World-Leading Emp..
BU
06/02Insider Sell: Zuora
MT
05/25Lake Street Adjusts Price Target on Zuora to $12 From $11, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/24Zuora Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q1, Revenue Rises; Guidance Issued
MT
05/24Transcript : Zuora, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 24, 2023
CI
05/24Zuora : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/24(ZUO) ZUORA Expects Fiscal Year 2024 Revenue Range $431M - $440M
MT
05/24(ZUO) ZUORA Expects Q2 Revenue Range $108M - $109.5M
MT
05/24(ZUO) ZUORA Forecasts Q2 EPS Range $0.03 - $0.04
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZUORA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 437 M - -
Net income 2024 -79,3 M - -
Net cash 2024 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -20,8x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 1 602 M 1 602 M -
EV / Sales 2024 3,33x
EV / Sales 2025 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 549
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ZUORA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zuora, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZUORA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,67 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tien Tzuo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robbie J. E. Traube President & Chief Revenue Officer
Todd E. McElhatton Chief Financial Officer
Paul Heard Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Daisy Hernandez Chief-Strategy & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZUORA, INC.83.49%1 602
ORACLE CORPORATION42.44%314 338
SAP SE28.31%155 214
SERVICENOW, INC.37.54%111 313
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.32%43 679
HUBSPOT, INC.80.22%25 865
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer