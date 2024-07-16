Out of 24 software providers, Zuora leads in Subscription Management, Subscription Management Platforms, B2B and B2C Subscription Management

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern business, today announced that it has been named a leader with the strongest performance by ISG Software Research (formerly Ventana Research), part of leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG), in its Subscription Management Buyers Guides.

The analysis classified Zuora as Exemplary, with the highest rating in each of the four buyers guides. Additionally, the research highlighted Zuora’s success and growth over the last year as well as overall investments and improvements to its platform and products.

The 2024 ISG Subscription Management Buyers Guides evaluated 24 software providers to help best understand, assess and select software providers across the following four categories:

The Subscription Management Buyers Guide: Evaluates software providers that offer solutions addressing key elements of both B2B and B2C subscription management, focusing on comprehensive features and functionalities.

The Subscription Management Platforms Buyers Guide: Evaluates software providers that support the underlying technology and infrastructure supporting various subscription models.

The B2B Subscription Management Buyers Guide: Evaluates software providers that serve business-to-business enterprises, handling more complex customers with multiple product and service orders or individually negotiated prices.

The B2C Subscription Management Buyers Guide: Evaluates software providers that enable direct methods for customers to initiate and modify service plans and orders. It addresses the complexity of scaling a large number of subscribers while ensuring seamless customer engagement.

While companies continue to implement recurring revenue business models at growing rates, the reports also highlight increased adoption of additional pricing and monetization methods, particularly usage-based models.

“We’ve projected that by 2027, over one-half of all enterprises will deploy a mixed revenue model that includes subscriptions and usage pricing in addition to one-time sales as enterprises make adjustments to remain competitive,” said Stephen Hurrell, Director of Research, Office of Revenue at ISG. "Zuora provides comprehensive support for numerous pricing models with flexibility and scalability to help both B2B and B2C enterprises evolve with customer demand.”

“The ISG Subscription Management Buyers Guides confirm that leading enterprises need technology that enables them to flexibly monetize across their business,” said Pete Hirsch, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Zuora. “This recognition is a testament to our product innovation and ability to power Total Monetization through a diverse mix of revenue models, pricing and packaging.”

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite to build, run and grow a modern business through a dynamic mix of usage-based models, subscription bundles and everything in between. From pricing and packaging, to billing, payments and revenue accounting, Zuora’s flexible, modular software platform is designed to help companies evolve monetization strategies with customer demand. More than 1,000 customers around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric and Zoom use Zuora’s leading combination of technology and expertise to turn recurring relationships and recurring revenue into recurring growth. Zuora is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more, please visit zuora.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "plan," “expect” and "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release.

Information on these risks and additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release is included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024, which is available on the “Investors” page of our website at https://investor.zuora.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other documents that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

© 2024 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

